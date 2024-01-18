Rivers CP commiserates with family of slain Rivers CDC Chairman

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu yesterday visited the family of Late Ndidi Livingstone, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgbuosimini Community in Obio-Akpor local government council, who was assassinated last weekend.

Livingstone was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday 13th January, 2024, infront of his church close to Rumueme waterfront last week.

CP Disu was accompanied by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agip Police Division and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko and other senior officers to the House of the late CDC Chairman.

CP Disu who was received by Godspower Livingstone, the elder brother of the slain CDC Chairman condoled with widow of the deceased, Mrs Patience Ndidi Livingstone, her Children and other members of the family.

CP Disu said he feel their pain and came to condole with them.

Speaking to Journalists, the Rivers Police Boss asserted that the killers of Ndidi Livingstone will not go unpunished.

He said, “Actually we are aware of what has been happening around here, we are surprised that is degenerated to something like this.

“Most especially we have come here today to console the family and assure them.we will not leave this matter unattended to.

“We have gathered a lot of information, one or two people are talking to us. By the grace of almighty God very soon we will unravel those behind the act and they will not go unpunished.”

Mr Godspower elder brother to the deceased thanked CP Disu for the visit and making efforts to apprehend the killers of his brother.