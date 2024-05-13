Rivers Community blames Pipeline Fire on Equipment Failure

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

An indigene of Asarama community in Andoni local government area of Rivers State has blamed last Saturday’s pipeline fire accident on equipment failure and not sabotage as alleged in some quarters.

A fire outbreak was reported on the Trans National Pipeline at Iyongorong Agbagilor in Agbaokwan Asarama, in Andoni, causing panic in the area.

According to the report no life was lost in the incident, however sources disclosed to newsmen that aquatic life was destroyed and fishing activities of the predominantly riverine community was disrupted as the people were no longer able to carry out their fishing and other economic activities.

The source said the incident was said to have occurred after the strike of thunder and lightning that accompanied a heavy rain in the community that morning.

His Royal Highness HRH. King A. J. Daniel-Erumumbuban, The Natural Ruler of Atah Obolo -Agbaokwan Asarama Community, Andoni Local Government Area, confirmed the fire incident to newsmen in a telephone interview saying he suspected equipment failure for the cause of the fire outbreak.

The Royal Father stated; “From the views of the people in that area, the incident happened at about 11 am on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and they claimed the incident happened as a result of natural causes because but we are yet to investigate the entire matter.

The claim reads “There was thunder and lightning so immediately the fire erupted from that particular direction which boarders the Asarama kingdom and Bodo kingdom. So that is where the incident took place”.

He described the claim of sabotage, as hasty saying there was no evidence to substantiate the claim without a joint investigation visit (JIV) by the critical stakeholders.

“We can only ascertain such a claim if a joint investigation has been carried out, where the community, SPDC, Pipeline Infrastructure, and all critical stakeholders were present so that we can ascertain what is the remote cause.

“As for me, I suspect it to be an equipment failure, which coincided with the striking of thunder and lightning, which caused that incident because if it were sabotage you would hear an explosion but in this case, there was nothing like an explosion.

The monarch further said; “I can confidently tell you that the youths in my kingdom are very peaceful, the elders, every person in that place. The place is so serene that I don’t think anything such thing can happen there.

“Let me tell you, right from when we were engaged in pipeline surveillance, our community is being carried along to care for the pipeline within our area or orbit. I think that our record is clear. We have received lots of awards. You see pipeline vandalism all over the place, illegal bunkering all over the place, but when it comes to my area you don’t see such because we are predominantly fishermen and women.

“We have about 6 risers, TNP we have 4 risers there and the NPFC we have 2. And in 2004 there was an explosion during the militancy era and we know the number of youths, women and children that died in that area and so because of this, it’s a collective effort, we don’t allow anything. You can find out from PPMC office. You can also find out from Ocean Marine, you can also find out from Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd. These are the companies that have engaged the services of our community and I am telling you that, they applaud our community for the kind of serenity, the kind of environment-friendly community of ours”.

He requested for assistance to the community in form of relief materials as the people’s main sources of livelihood have been disrupted by the fire.

“So we are calling on the federal government, we are calling on state government and every other critical stakeholders to come to our rescue. Give us relief materials so that this time we are not going out on our fishing business we will be able to take care of our family especially now that schools just opened so that we can send our children back to school. It has not been easy for us since this incident happened. So we need relief materials to be given to the people to cushion the effects of this fire incident”, the Royal Father pleaded.

A Pipeline Surveillance and Community Relations expert, Akpos Mezeh also confirmed the fire incident noting that it was only a joint investigation by the relevant stakeholders that would determine the cause of the fire outbreak.

He called for patience from all concerned until the joint investigation visit (JIV) was conducted and the cause of the fire was finally determined.

He thanked God that no life was lost adding that the fire had been put out and the pipeline shut down pending the joint investigation visit JIV and repairs.