Rivers citizens write Wike, urge him to end attacks on Fubara, embrace genuine reconciliation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A group of concerned Rivers citizens, Rivers Peace Initiative (RPI), has appealed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and former governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike to sheath his sword and end the unwarranted attacks on his godson and successor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for the betterment of the state.

The group made the appeal in an open letter written to the FCT Minister titled; “A Call for Unity and Progress: Let Us Focus on the Future of Our State”, and signed by it’s Convener, Mr. Obinna Egbogidi, in Port Harcourt.

They commended the FCT Minister for his enormous contributions in the state, and for giving the state a facelift while serving as governor for eight years, but urged him to embrace a spirit of genuine reconciliation and cooperation with his successor by refraining from further attacks on him, and also offer support for his administration where possible.

The letter reads in part, “As concerned citizens deeply invested in the progress and prosperity of Rivers state, we humbly extend this heartfelt appeal to you. In recent times, we have observed with heavy hearts the exchanges and criticisms directed towards your successor, which have unfortunately overshadowed the collective goal of advancing our state.

“We acknowledge and appreciate your dedicated service to our state during your tenure as governor. Your contributions have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the fabric of our society. However, as Rivers State has transitioned to new leadership, it is imperative that we unite for the greater good of our state.

“We understand that differences in approach and ideology may exist between administrations, but we firmly believe that these differences should not hinder the progress of our state. Instead, they should serve as opportunities for constructive dialogue and collaboration.

“At this critical juncture, our state requires steadfast leadership, unwavering commitment, and a singular focus on addressing the myriad challenges facing our communities. It is only through unity and cooperation that we can overcome these obstacles and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

“We urge you, dear Chief Nyesom Wike to reconsider your current stance and embrace a spirit of reconciliation and cooperation. By refraining from further attacks on your successor and offering support where possible, you will not only honor the legacy of your past leadership but also demonstrate your unwavering dedication to the well-being of our state.

“Let us set aside our differences and work hand in hand towards a shared vision of progress and prosperity. Together, we can create a legacy of unity, resilience, and prosperity that will endure for generations.”