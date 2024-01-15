Rivers assembly invites 9 Ex-commissioners for screening

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited nine former commissioners who resigned from Governor Fubara’s cabinet in the heat of the political crisis in Rivers State to come forward for re-screening.

The screening of the former Commissioners loyal to Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, according to a circular published by the State Assembly on its Facebook page, will be held at the Chamber of the Assembly at the Legislative Quarters in Port Harcourt by 10am.

The circular signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Dr. Emeka Amadi, stated that the nominees are required to report for the screening with 40 sets of Curriculum Vitae (CV), and original and photocopies of their credentials.

The Ex-commissioners, after the screening would be given approval by the assembly to return to their former offices where they had resigned from.

Those invited for the screening are Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); ⁠Dr. Jacobson Mbina; Dr. Gift Worlu; Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma; Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; ⁠Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom; ⁠Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo; ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu and ⁠Engr. Austin Ben Chioma.

Recall that reinstatement of the former Commissioners loyal to Nyesom Wike, from Governor Fubara’s cabinet was one of the conditions given to Fubara in the peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu between him and Wike.

At the weekend, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike during a visit to the Oba of Ogba land, said that his camp had fulfilled their own part of agreement in the directives given by the President for peace to return to the state.