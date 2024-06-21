Rivers: ASALGA CTC chairman, Amachree assumes office, pledges to empower 50 SMEs with N500m grant

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Despite the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, especially as it concerns the expiration of tenure of elected Council chairmen on Monday and appointment of Caretaker Committee Members by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the CTC Chairman of Asari-Toru local Government Council, Rt. Hon. Orolosama Amachree had hit the ground running.

While some of the newly appointed CTC Chairmen across the 23 local used government areas in the state are still trying to settle down, following the takeover of the Council Headquarters by security agencies, Hon. Orolosama Amachree yesterday swore-in his Committee members, urging them to work collaboratively to achieve the team’s goals.

The new Asari-Toru Council Boss shortly after the swearing-in ceremony in Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru LGA, announced the dissolution of all standing committees formed by the immediate past chairman.

Amachree in a statement he personally signed promised to empower 50 Small and Medium- scale Entrepreneurs at the grassroots level N10 million each to bolster their businesses and improve the economic activities of the LGA.

He also pledged to addressed the critical issue of power outage in the LGA by restoring electricity as well as ensuring improved quality of life for residents.

Some stakeholders in Buguma town and Asari-Toru local government area told our Correspondent that Amachree’s proactive approach signals a new era of development for ASALGA.

They noted that his commitment to collaborate, business growth, infrastructural and human capacity development is a positive step towards a brighter future for the people.

Similarly, in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas, the CTC Chairmen, Hon Ezebunwo Ichemati and Amb. Chibuike Ihunwo have also dissolved all of the standing committees formed by the immediate past chairmen.

IG orders continued barricade of Rivers LG secretariats

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said his men would continue to barricade all local government secretariats in Rivers State amidst the ongoing political tension.

He also said the recent controversy surrounding the recruitment of police constables is really appalling, as he highlighted the rigorous standards expected of officers.

Egbetokun made this known on Thursday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the sidelines of a meeting with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.

He disclosed that policemen will not leave the headquarters until a court judgement on the controversy over the tenure of local government council chairmen in the State is pronounced.

Egbetokun said the presence of the police officers was to ensure peace and order and not to intimidate anyone.

The police boss also reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force on the need for preemptive measures to forestall any escalation of violence.

He said, “You are all aware that in what happened two-three days ago, we lost a police inspector. We are sad about that. We don’t want to lose more men.

“We don’t want to lose more Nigerians. We don’t want to lose more citizens of Rivers State. So we have a duty to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“And that’s why we have our men taking over the secretariat while we await the outcome of the case in court.

“As soon as the court makes its pronouncement, we will remove the barricade. Thank you. “

The state police command had on Tuesday announced that it had taken over all the council headquarters to forestall further bloodshed and to prevent a breakdown of law and order.”

A policeman and a member of a local security outfit were killed during a clash between supporters of the governor and his predecessor, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, at Eberi-Omuma in the Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, the state Commissioner for Police, Olatunji Disu, said the LG council headquarters would remain shut for the time being due to the clash between the feuding parties.

On the allegation from the Police Service Commission (PSC) about the recruitment process, Egbetokun said the police management is wary of recruiting individuals deemed untrainable or unsuitable for police duties.

He said, “We recognize the power of the Commission to recruit for the police. We respect that power. And what we are doing is without prejudice to the powers of the Police Service Commission to recruit for the police. So we have to be careful with the kind of people we recruit into the police. And that’s what we are saying. So we are not fighting anybody. We are not fighting.

“I won’t respond to a call for my removal. Anybody can call for my removal Anybody who doesn’t like me can come out tomorrow and say, remove the IG. That’s not a problem. We are all entitled to our opinion.”