Rivers: 2,000 people benefit from Navy’s free medical outreach for host community 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 2,000 persons have benefitted from a one-day free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for its host community in the Rumuolumeni area of Rivers State.

The outreach tagged; “Free Medical Rhapsody” which took place at the Community Secondary School, Nkpor, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, had persons from neighbouring communities of Elioparanwo, Mgbuosimini, Mgbuodohia and Rumueme communities as beneficiaries.

Daily Champion reports that the beneficiaries received treatments for malaria, typhoid, hypertension, screening for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

Others were eye examinations, vaccinations for children, urine tests, distribution of free medication and insecticide-treated nets, provision of free recommended glasses, free consultations, health education, and dental services, among others.

Rear Admiral Samsom Bura, the Central Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) said the medical rhapsody was conducted by the Nigerian Navy with its host communities.

Bura, represented by the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt, Rear Admiral Nan-manle Damtong described health as a key and crucial sector in government and governance.

He said: “We conduct medical rhapsodies as a means to connect with the host communities, to reach out to them. Like education, health is also a key and important sector in government and governance. That is why we are also having a very vibrant and viable medical section as a military. We also use the opportunity to reach out to the public.

“Our relationship with Rumuolumeni community as our host has been good, it has been growing and we expect it to grow stronger.”

Earlier in his address, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, said the outreach was part of the Navy’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for its host communities, and a way of giving back to the people, noting that a similar exercise was conducted for the people of Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state recently.

Igbo who emphasized the importance of regular health checks said the medical rhapsody was also part of the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla to complement the government and to promote awareness and ensure healthy living of their host communities.

He said, “For beneficiaries for the free medical rhapsody, our target is as high as 2000 because the programme will take the whole of the day; from this morning to about 6:00 pm. Even those who are not here, we are going to wait for them.

“Our medical experts are here in all shades and disciplines. We are here and will wait for them till 6:00 pm. Even those that went to the farm or market, we will wait for them to return. Our target is about 2000.”

He lauded the community for maintaining a cordial relationship with the Navy and advised them to do more to support them in the fight against crime and its related activities in the area and the state.

Commodore Igbo used the medium to reiterate the commitment of the Base to protecting the federal government assets in its areas of responsibility.

“We are here for their security and security of their assets. They are also a riverine Community where several federal government economic assets are, so we are committed to protecting the assets and ensuring their security as well.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Kpor Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Eze Ikechi Wagbara, represented by a member of his cabinet, Chief Chikwe Nyewenwo thanked the Nigerian Navy for coming to their aid at this critical time of the country when the cost of medication and other things are on the high side, adding that the community are grateful for the gesture.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent commended the Nigerian Navy for the healthcare intervention and expressed joy, saying that their health has been restored.