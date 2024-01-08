River Niger boat mishap: NIWA confirms 8 persons dead, 38 rescued

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said that contrary to earlier report, that 8 passengers died on the boat mishap that occurred at Umumu Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It added that while 50 passengers were on board the ill-fated boat, 38 persons were rescued in the incident.

NUWA In a statement sign by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NIWA, Jibril Darda’u;l on Monday noted that preliminary reports indicated that the wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with about 50 passengers.

It said that the incident which occurred on the morning hours of Sunday involved a passenger boat traveling from Ida in Kogi State to Onitsha in Anambra State.

NIWA explained that upon receipt of the sad report, relevant personnel from marine department were deployed for rescue, recovery and proper investigation.

The Authority however commiserated with families and friends of the deceased, assuring the public that it was doing everything possible to ensure safer Inland Waterways for the movement of people and goods across the country

Flowing from the NIWA’s figures of 8 deaths and 38 survivors, shows that four persons were still missing or could not yet be a counted four.