River Niger boat mishap claims 5 as one die in auto crash in Bayelsa

.Two injured as truck falls off Lagos bridge

PAMELA EBOH, Awka and Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

No fewer than five persons said to have come from a riverine part of Kogi state have drowned in a boat mishap at River Niger in Onitsha, Anambra State on Sunday morning.

Information has it that most of the deceased who sailed through the Kogi end of the river were women and children.

Though the deceased persons have not been identified, they were said to hail from a riverine part of Kogi State, and were traveling by water to Onitsha for various businesses.

A source said: “Early this morning, there was a boat that capsized at River Niger. Some of the victims are from parts of Kogi State and Mmiata Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, according to the eye witnesses.”

Police authorities in the state have however confirmed the incident, saying that its operatives received a distress call and rushed to the scene of the incident , and were able to rescue about 30 persons.

In his reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the situation is under control.

He added, “Our marine operatives on getting the distress call about the incident responded swiftly. We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recover the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi state, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Ikenga further said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier Daily champion had reported that Many persons, including women and children on board a yet-to-be-identified boat, have been feared killed as their boat capsized on the River Niger water.

It was gathered that the incident happened early on Sunday morning as passers-by were seen rescuing the victims out of the river near the Onitsha banks.

This is corroborated by a video of the incident currently trending on social media on Sunday.

In another development ,One person was killed in an accident that occurred around the PDP Road junction along the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased was said to be the conductor of a truck that was involved in the accident along with a tanker and a tricycle popularly called keke.

Three female passengers, the keke rider, as well as the truck driver were said to have sustained injuries in the accident.

It was learnt that some officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident pulled out the corpse of the conductor from the wreckage with the help of some residents in the area.

A source revealed to daily Champion said the deceased got trapped under the truck and was crushed after jumping down from the moving vehicle as the driver tried to control it after hitting the keke and the tipper.

The tanker was also said to have spilled its content on the road as soon as the accident occurred.

According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, the tanker driver had attempted to prevent the vehicle from crashing into a petrol station on the left side of the road before but was obstructed by the perimeter fence of a popular relaxation bar on the right side where it killed the conductor.

However, the keke rider, Melvin Goodnews, who survived the accident said he had slowed down and was waiting for the tanker to turn when the truck rammed into his tricycle.

“All I can remember is that my keke tumbled and I just saw tyres moving. If the truck didn’t hit the tanker, it would have killed all of us because I was carrying three women inside my keke and one of them had a big cut on her leg,” he added.

.Two injured as truck falls off Lagos bridge

Meanwhile, Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Sunday rescued an injured driver and a motor boy from an empty articulated 40ft flatbed truck that fell off from the bridge by Ijora Olopa inward Apapa area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Agency, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement made available to tnewsmen, said the incident occurred as a result of overspeeding while the truck was ascending the bridge.

According to him, LASTMA personnel rescued the driver in a pool of blood gushing out from his head while his assistant sustained a serious waist fracture by his spinal cord.

He said, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the articulated 40ft empty flatbed truck lost total control due to brake failure while struggling a ‘Right of Way’ (R.O.W) with another fully loaded truck trying to climb the High Bridge inward Apapa.

“Immediately the unfortunate incident happened other articulated truck drivers around ‘Sifax’ Company supported LASTMA personnel and rescued both the driver and motor boy who were trapped under the truck.

“LASTMA Goriola Jimoh ‘Zebra’ (Zone 22) Apapa who led the rescue operations confirmed that the rescued injured driver and his motor boy were rushed to the General Hospital at Apapa for immediate medical treatment.”

Adebayo noted further that the crashed articulated truck was evacuated by officials of the LASEMA Response Unit while LASTMA personnel handed over the case to policemen from Ijora-Badia Police Station for further investigation.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki, however, appealed to owners of articulated trucks to always carry out periodic safety training and enlightenment campaigns for their drivers on the need to obey road signs speed limit while driving on highways within and outside the state,” he added.