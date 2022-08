Ritualist’s den: Obaseki gives seven days ultimatum to unravel crime

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has given the Edo State Police Command and other relevant authorities seven days ultimatum to unravel the true situation of the alleged discovery of ritualists’ den along Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City, the state capital.

This was disclosed during a press conference organised by the Edo State Government and the State Police Command, to provide an update on the latest development on the alleged ritual activities in the state.

Addressing journalists, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olawore Oluwole, called for calm among residents in the state, assuring that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

He said, “Based on credible intelligence, we busted a bungalow located at Asoro, Ekenwan Road in Benin City where some dried bodies and items, like generators, gas and oxygen cylinder were found.

“Five suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Chimobi Okosua, Samuel Okoh both from Afikpo in Ebonyi State; Gideon Sunday from Akwa-Ibom State; Victor Obeche from Anambra State and Yusuf Lawal from Katsina State; while one Otu Chukwu who was alleged to be the owner of the bungalow is still at large.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police however appealed to members of the public to remain calm as the police are making frantic efforts to unravel the details of the incident.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has given the relevant authorities seven days to unravel the truth about the discovery.

He urged residents in the state to remain calm, adding, “We want to call for calm as the police are already investigating the incident. We don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, as all kinds of speculations are out there in the public. We leave that to the police to unravel. Some people have been arrested.”

“The state governor has given the Police Command and other relevant authorities seven days to give details of their findings. No conclusion yet on the issues as the police are still investigating and actively on the matter. We will continue to brief the public on what is going on and what the situation is.”