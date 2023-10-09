Rite Foods Limited Appoints Top-Class Chief Operating Officer to Boost Operations

Rite Foods Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kehinde Onijingin as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 1st, 2023. Dr. Onijingin, a seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in human resource and strategy, brings his wealth of expertise to further strengthen the company’s position as market leader in the food and beverage industry.

Having previously served as the Head of Human Resource and Administration, Dr. Onijingin has played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the organization. With over 15 years of leadership experience in both the manufacturing and financial services sectors, he has consistently made significant contributions to these industries.

Rite Foods Limited, a leader in its sector, made the choice of Onijingin as its COO, due to his outstanding track record of value creation within the company. Since assuming the role of Head of Human Resource and Administration on October 2nd, 2019, he has been instrumental in driving substantial changes, not only in the aspects of human resource but also in other facets of the organization.

As a member of the Management Team, his contributions and views on various subject areas have been of immense value to the business, and this has propelled growth with numerous accolades to the organization.

Onijingin, before joining Rite Foods Limited, was the Head of Human Resources and Administration at Honeywell Flour Mills Plc., having held various leadership positions in the company and also as a member of the Management Team leading the business strategy for growth purposes.

The erudite Human Resource and Strategy expert has attended over 25 management trainings and conferences in Human Resource and Strategic Management from notable institutes and business schools.

In a bid to master the art and science of people management at the professional and academic level, he bagged a Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Human Resource Management, specializing in Knowledge Management in April 2013.

As a result of his interest in Business Strategy, he obtained a second Doctorate Degree in Strategic Management in April 2017, from Babcock University, in Ogun State. He is also a Certified Balanced Scorecard Professional from George Washington University, in the United States of America, and Balanced Scorecard Institute, West Africa.

On his appointment, the Chairman of Rite Foods Limited, Alhaji (Dr.) Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa (OFR), affirmed that Onijingin is a round peg in a round hole and the right person for the position, having demonstrated exceptional brilliance in his previous role.

Rite Foods Limited is the pacesetter in the food and beverage industry of Africa’s largest economy with an unparalleled brand portfolio, comprising the award-winning Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink with its 13 variants, the premium Bigi Table Water, Fearless Energy Drink, the Sosa Fruit Drink with five flavours, as well as the Bigi and Rite Sausages.