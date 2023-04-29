Ring collaborates with TD Africa to launch video doorbells, security cameras in Nigeria 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Residences security company, Ring has collaborated with TD Africa, a tech distribution company, to launch its array of video doorbells and security cameras in Nigeria.

While Ring introduced its products to users and TD Africa resellers, Thursday at Yudala Heights, Lagos, it said its vision is to help make neighbourhoods safer.

The Ring products were unveiled ceremonially by Ernest Ndukwe, MTN Nigeria Chairman.

Ring said its video doorbells available for sale in Nigeria range from wired, battery-powered to ones with Power over Ethernet (PoE) adapters.

Ring’s ‘Video Doorbell 2nd Generation’ feature a rechargeable battery, 1080p HD video quality with two-way talk, motion detection and night vision.

On the other hand, ‘Video Doorbell 4’ can be hardwired or powered with a rechargeable battery, has similar video and audio quality and advanced motion detection and night vision.

For security cameras, Ring has Stick Up Cam Battery, which works both indoors and outdoors and has 1080p HD video with two-way talk and an optional solar panel.

Others in the camera range are Indoor Cam Plugin and Spotlight Cam Battery, both single-function, while the latter has additional features such as built-in LED lights and a siren.

In addition, Ring introduced Chime, an accessory that can amplify doorbell notifications and contains more than 30 classic and seasonal tunes.

Asides from doorbells and cameras, Ring says its collection includes Alarms, Access Controllers Dash Cams and Smart Lights – which are yet to be introduced to the Nigerian market.

Ring assured users their products are free, but come with a subscription if they want to back up their recordings to cloud storage for 180 days.

The company put its subscription price at $3.99 monthly or $39 yearly for one device, while it charged $10 per month for enabling recording on multiple devices.

Users can access Ring devices via the Ring App or Alexa Screen Devices.

Ring assured users of data protection, and told them they are the only ones capable of accessing their products.

Also, users were told their faulty products will be replaced upon return instead of waiting through a repair.

As the Ring product launch ended, Zinox Group Chairman, Leo Stanley Eke regarded the products as necessary for handling security challenges and looking after one’s family from a distance.

Eke said Nigerians have space to get involved in tech security and suggested an invention of floodlight-equipped drones that will keep Lagos state well-lit and safe.

Ring is an Amazon-owned company founded by American inventor, Jamie Siminoff in 2013.