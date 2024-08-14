Ricky Okorouka emerges Acting State Chairman of APGA in Ebonyi

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Mr Ricky Okorouka has emerged as the Acting State Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) in Ebonyi State.

This followed the Supreme Court ruling affirming Mr Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the party and the sacking of the State Executives of the party.

Mr Ụka emerged as the Acting Chairman following rounds of consultations with stakeholders and members of the party in the state overseen by the Reconciliation and Harmonization committee led by the National Secretary, Alhaji Mudi Imam.

Chinedum Okoro, spokesperson of the Committee and Administrative Secretary of the party stated this in Abakaliki, capital of the State at the end of the harmonization meeting.

He said: “If you have been following our news, we have toured about 13 states of the country and today we are in Ebonyi. You can see that APGA members in Ebonyi have come out in numbers for us to have an interaction.

“We are here to to ensure that we clear up all the mess and ensure they do not constitute nuisance to the leadership of Chief Edozie Njoku. We came here and had a robust discussion with the various APGA stakeholders.

“We are here to resolve the various background skirmishes in the party and we thank the National Secretary of the party, who took time out of his busy schedule to entertain various groups and interests until we reached a consensus.

“At the end, all stakeholders and members present agreed that APGA has to move forward in Ebonyi and in doing so it is my humble honour with the due permission of the leadership of APGA led by Chief Edozie Njoku to rightly say that we now have a new shepherd of APGA in Ebonyi state in the person of Chief Ricky Okorouka.

“He will be the Ating State Chairman of APGA in Ebonyi state and the Acting Secretary is Igwe David. This means that whatever communication anybody wants to do pertaining to APGA, these are the authorities that they should deal with as far as APGA is concerned.

Reacting, the National Secretary, Mr Imam explained that the Supreme Court ordered that the deposed Chairman, Victor Oye’s name be deleted from the party which means that the party should return to status quo that existed before 2019 convention.

He urged the Acting Chairman to do all within his power to rebuild and reposition the party to achieve more victories in future elections.

The Acting Chairman, Mr Okorouka promised to continue to secure more achievements and victories for the party from where he stopped during the last general elections

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity today to act as the Chairman in Ebonyi state and to continue with the good job we have been doing.

“With Chief Edozie as the National Chairman of APGA, we are hopeful that he is going to revitalize the party. That is why this committee is going from state to state trying to strengthen the party . We are in alliance with Edozie Njoku and his believes and principles.

“I can assure you as the Chairman of the Party today in Ebonyi that I am going to do everything possible to make sure we win elections in Ebonyi state come 2027.

“I have done it before, in the last election I was able to produce a house of Representatives member in Ezza North/Ishielu constituency and a State House of Assembly Member in Ezza North”, he said.

