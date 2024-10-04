Rh Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa says Nigerian will vote out APC in 2027 polls

Chairman of the House of the Representative Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream Rh Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa has punctured the statement of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerians People Party NNPP in the 2023 general election on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that Nigeria will vote out the All Progressive Congress APC in the 2027 polls.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng