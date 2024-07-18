Revolution of road infrastructure: FG unveils 477km superhighway; describes it as economic agricultural viable routes

.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The federal government, yesterday unveiled 477km superhighway road project which traverses Cross River, Southeast -North Central —APO-Abuja Superhighway .

The road project will emcompass Lagos -Port Harcourt —Crossing Enugu State, passing through Ebonyi to Ogoja, in Northern Cross River State.

Minister of Works, Sen David Umahi at stakeholders’ engagement meeting held in Exco chambers, new government house, Abakaliki, said the African Tran-Saharan highway when completed, will boost the economy of south east and the country in general, describing it as economic agricultural viable routes.

He said that the coastal road will help people to clear the goods from port and pave way for investment, tourism, railway, agriculture, and other economic oriented programmes, adding that it is not just a coastal road, but investment that will boast the nation’s economy.

Umahi further described the project as Tinubu’s legacy project and urged South East and other people of the country to support it to ease the perennial problems encountered by farmers in the evacuation of agricultural produce.

“It’s an economic agricultural viable routes that will enable Ebonyi State to now bring a lot of their rice within this corridor.

“There is a lot of rice production here, potatoes and yams and there is no road to transport them. So, this is going to help us to bring out our agricultural produce to support Mr. President policy on food sufficiency.So, it’s an agricultural economic corridor

`The coastal road will help people to clear the goods from port.This coastal road will pave way for investment, tourism, railway, agriculture,and other economic oriented programmes along the coastal road.It is not just a coastal road, but investment that will boost our economy.We should desist from those things that will divide us.

“We are paying for many years of neglect.One of the problems we have over the years is shoddy road constructions and that is why I introduced concrete road .I want you to support the projects because they are coming with huge economic benefits.

“Let me on behalf of Mr. President unveil the three legacy projects of Mr. President. Let me emphasize that these legacy projects are not just mere projects”, he stated.

Governor Francis Nwifuru in his remarks said through the stakeholders engagement, that his administration’s aim is to share infrastructural development plans and progress since it came on board 14 months ago;

He described it as a signature project and prayed for it’s timely completion

“Listen to your feedback and concerns regarding the inclusion of Ebonyi State in the 477km road which traverses Cross River, Southeast -North Central —APO-Abuja Superhighway —spur of Lagos -Port Harcourt —Crossing Enugu State and passing through our dear Abakaliki, then to Ogoja, in northern Cross River State.

“It is indeed a huge signature project, we pray God it comes to timely fruition ; Foster collaboration and partnerships by- identifying opportunities for innovation and investment in the project given its associated socioeconomic potentialities. Our people are predominantly agrarians and this wonderful initiative we are going to benefit from will further assist our rural farmers to evacuate their farm produce to viable markets

“This engagement this afternoon— I repeat is predicated on our believe that effective infrastructure development— requires a collective effort from government, private sector, and civil society. This administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for investment and ensuring that our infrastructure meets the needs of our citizens.

“Once again, I thank Mr. President for this wonderful show of love not only to Ebonyi State but to the entire Ndigbo. We are indeed very grateful for a number of Federal projects being executed in our dear State which are in tandem with our resolve to make life easier for the people”, Nwifuru stated