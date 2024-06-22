Revitalizing Nigeria’s Economy by Kenechukwu Aguolu

Once hailed as the “Giant of Africa” for its abundant resources and economic potential, Nigeria now faces numerous economic challenges. The causes of this decline are multifaceted and complex, with some attributing it to leadership failures and others to sabotage or international conspiracy. To revitalize Nigeria’s economy, a comprehensive and resolute approach is essential. This endeavour demands unwavering political determination from the government to enact meaningful reforms and foster an environment conducive for economic growth.

A key component of transforming Nigeria’s economy is the reorientation of both citizens and leaders. As management expert Peter Drucker famously said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” For Nigeria to thrive, a culture of unity and patriotism must be deeply embedded within society. Recognizing this, the present government has reintroduced the old national anthem, a symbolic step toward fostering national unity and patriotism. The National Orientation Agency has a crucial role to play in this regard.

Accurate demographic data is essential for effective planning. Nigeria’s last population census was conducted in 2006, making it imperative for another one. In addition to conducting a population census, a robust system should be established to register new births, ensuring that population data remains current. Population census should be held at least every ten years to facilitate informed planning.

Diversification of the economy is another critical area that requires urgent attention. Sectors such as mining, agriculture, and tourism remain largely untapped, presenting significant opportunities to increase the country’s revenue base and improve its balance of trade. Diversifying the economy will also help stabilize the currency, reduce unemployment, and lower poverty rates, fostering overall economic resilience.

Improving the country’s tax revenue to gross domestic product(GDP)ratio is essential for sustainable economic growth. In 2023, this ratio stood at a mere 9.4%, which is very low by international standards. To address this, Nigeria should focus on widening its tax net, enforcing tax compliance, and possibly increasing certain taxes. These measures will enhance government revenue and enable more robust public investment.

Nigeria has a significant infrastructure deficit that hampers meaningful economic development. The lack of adequate power increases the cost of business, causing companies to lose their competitive edge. The government should Improve the road and railway infrastructure to ensure efficient movement of goods and people. Additionally, more fully operational seaports are needed to alleviate the long-standing issue of port congestion, which has caused substantial business losses due to delays in clearing goods.

Promoting entrepreneurship is crucial for advancing the Nigerian economy. It leads to job creation, poverty reduction, and GDP growth. The government should encourage economic activity and empower individuals to pursue innovative ventures by offering low-interest loans to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. Additionally, recapitalizing banks is essential to strengthening their ability to support economic growth, especially considering the devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

The civil service, forming the backbone of governance and playing a crucial role in policy formulation, implementation, and public service delivery, requires transformation. Addressing the current challenges within the civil service is essential for enhancing governance and effectively implementing reforms. The condition of the civil service significantly impacts the economy.

Eliminating corruption and waste in governance will significantly reduce the cost of government operations. The government should champion value-for-money audits to assess the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of transactions. Strengthening internal controls and ensuring that anti-graft agencies are effective are crucial in safeguarding public assets from theft and fraud. It should ensure that whistle-blowing policy encourages and protects whistle-blowers as it will help curb corruption.

Proper remuneration of workers is vital for improving productivity, fostering innovation, and reducing brain drain. Nigeria has experienced a mass exodus of skilled professionals in recent years. As the government concludes the process of setting a new national minimum wage, it must ensure that the minimum wage is adequate taking cognizance of current economic realities

Effective prioritization of government expenditure is essential given the inherent limitations of resources. Governments should allocate funds judiciously, focusing on critical priorities rather than indulging in misplaced spending. Adopting a scale of preference facilitates informed decision-making, enabling authorities to allocate resources strategically based on identified needs and desired outcomes.

Revamping Nigeria’s educational system is crucial. It requires aligning the curriculum with national strategic goals and ensuring access to quality education for all. This reform must prioritize equipping students with relevant skills for a modern economy, fostering innovation, and embracing technology adoption. Historically, African nations, have emphasized natural resources over human capital development. However, investing in education is paramount, as knowledge is the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness

The security situation in Nigeria represents a significant drain on resources that could otherwise be allocated to productive endeavours. Insecurity disrupts economic activities like mining, agriculture, and tourism and deters foreign direct investment (FDI) needed for economic growth. Addressing these security challenges is paramount for Nigeria to attain sustained economic prosperity.

Despite the savings from removing fuel subsidies and adopting a floating exchange rate for the naira, Nigeria still faces significant financial challenges primarily due to the substantial of servicing its debts. These high debt servicing obligations severely constrain the government’s ability to finance crucial development projects that could stimulate economic growth and improve societal well-being. To alleviate this fiscal burden and create room for sustainable development, the government should pursue aggressive strategies for debt relief or restructuring.

In conclusion, revitalizing Nigeria’s economy requires a comprehensive and determined approach to address the nation’s deep-rooted challenges. It is also imperative to know when and how to adjust monetary and fiscal policies, highlighting the need for astute professionals to serve as the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank. Furthermore, Nigeria can achieve lasting economic resilience and growth with unwavering political determination, a culture of unity, and patriotism.

Kenechukwu Aguolu is a Business Analyst , Project Manager ,Chartered Accountant , Public Affairs Analyst and wrote in from Abuja