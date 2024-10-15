Revenue Generation Revamp: FCT-IRS, NFIU collaborate to improve Tax Administration in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBE , Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) Acting Executive Chairman, Michael Ango, is seeking a stronger partnership with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to boost tax compliance in the FCT.

He made this call during a courtesy visit to NFIU’s CEO, Hafsat Abubakar, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for mutual benefits.

Aiming to enhance revenue collection and administration in the FCT through this partnership, Ango recognizes the existing partnership but seeks a closer working relationship to facilitate progress.

Sharing ideas, data, and information will improve operations and combat tax crimes.

He said the visit was part of engagements with the key stakeholders of the FCT-IRS of which NFIU is one, to solicit for support and cooperation with a view to enhance revenue collection and administration in the FCT.

On her part, Hafsat Abubakar, NFIU’s CEO, welcomed the partnership, acknowledging the significance of tax compliance,and noted that tax evasion denies the government resources for infrastructure and public services.

NFIU has established partnerships with 24 state revenue services, considering FCT-IRS a groundbreaking model, she added.

“We also recognise that this issue is particularly important at the sub-national level due to the huge demand of public investment particularly health, education and social services, this led to our decision to explore partnerships with state internal revenue services.

” I am pleased that the FCT-IRS is one of our first and indeed our most effective partner in this regard. The relationship we established with your office serves as a groundbreaking model and we are now working with about 24 other state revenue services, we believe our efforts is making a significant contribution to domestic revenue mobilisation across the federation” she stated.

This collaboration is crucial for the FCT’s progress and Nigeria’s economic development. By working together, FCT-IRS and NFIU can create a more efficient and effective revenue generation system.

