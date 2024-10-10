Retake your possession, Osoba tasks journalists

Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba has advised trained journalists to “take over their possessions” from untrained ones who are saturating the social media with fake news.

At a lecture in honour of pioneer General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Jola Ogunlusi marking his 90th birthday, Aremo Osoba said untrained Journalists capitalized on the failure of trained ones to utilize the social media effectively to their advantage.

The lecture was organized by the League of Veteran Journalists, Lagos State Chapter.

Likening Journalism to a father’s land, the former Managing Director of the Daily Times said journalists must “not allow anybody to take over their father’s belonging” by always updating their knowledge of the social media, to cope with the rapid changes in media practice world wide.

In his address, the Chairman of the League,Mr. Gboyega Amobonye appealed to Aremo Osoba as a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to nominate Comrade Jola Ogunlusi for a national honour for his indelible industriousness and immense contributions to the survival of NUJ and the nation.

Underscoring Comrade Ogunlusi’s sacrifice for the union, Aremo Osoba said the only union all Journalists belong to is the NUJ while others like the NPAN and NGE are like social clubs.

Mr. Amoboye pointed out that the lecture was meant to address the poor living conditions of retired journalists.

But the guest lecturer, Mr Eric Teniola, said there was nothing like retirement in Journalism for as long as they brace up for the challenges of coping with the spate of development in the industry.

He said unlike the civil service, “in our profession, you don’t retire. There’s nothing like a former Journalist. There’s no age limit to the practice of journalism.”

“Therefore, the topic of the lecture should have been: Life when Journalists stop going to offices.”

Like old soldiers, he continued, “Journalists don’t die but fade away.”

The celebrant, Comrade Jola Ogunlusi recalled some of his battles with the authorities to ensure the survival of NUJ as an umbrella body of Journalists.

He recalled how Aremo Osoba was used by God to save his life when he was Governor following a fatal accident near Ijebu Ode . He said he scribbled a note to him that his brother is about to die in Ijebu-Ode General Hospital where he was rushed to, following that accident.

The Governor, he said, rushed down immediately in tears and asked the management to do everything possible to save his life. It was one of the eight road accidents that he was involved in.

Confirming the experience, Aremo Osoba thanked God for living to recall the story and prayed that Comrade Ogunlusi would be so honoured again at 100.

Earlier, the President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo extolled the virtues of Pa Jola Ogunlusi and thanked him for taking the Union to greater heights.

Chairman of the Lagos Council of NUJ, Mr Adeleye Ajayi urged the younger generation to emulate Pa Ogunlusi whom he described as journalist par excellence.

Other speakers at the historic event include the Coordinator of League of Veteran Journalists, Ogun State Chapter, Barr Demola Badejo, Chief Dare Babarinsa and Mr Sam Omatseye according to a statement