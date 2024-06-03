Resurgence of criminals: Ondo Amotekun launches “Operation Safe Ground”, parades 48 suspected criminals

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently miffed by the resurgence of criminals in the main city of Ondo state especially on Sundays and at a time when people go to their working places, the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) on Monday in Akure, the state capital, commissioned “Operation Safe-ground” as directed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It would be recalled that about three years ago, the security situation in the state was so hectic.

However, with the support of the state government, the security outfit was able to tackle the menace.

Speaking at the occasion, Amotekun State Commander, Adetunji Adeleye lamented that of recent, the miscreants have taken over again, assuring that” as we drove them out of the forest then,we will continue to drive them out of the forest.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed that we flush them out completely from the state and that is why we are launching ‘Operation Safe-ground’.

He alerted residents that like before; they will start observing control points and security points in virtually every streets in the state to curtail these nefarious activities of the vandals, who according to him are disposing people of their valuables particularly at these hard times.

Adeleye also decried the alarming proportion at which criminals hit unsuspecting Okada riders from the back, dispossessed of their Okada and some of them killed.

The Security Chief therefore advised residents in the State to stop patronizing Okada operators with face masks.

The Commander at the occasion also paraded 48 suspected criminals arrested across the state who had confessed to the various crimes.

Among them were a gang of three (Audu Michael, Anthony Emmanuel, Samuel Uche) found to be in possession of firearms.

Also in Isua and Akure, Adeleye said many transformers and cables servicing the transformers were cut and taken away.

He said: “We were able to arrest about three different groups that sold the products to a particular person who is at large. Another set of people Ikechukwu Nwoke, Adewuyi Lekan and Adewole Sola are suspects who directly or indirectly connected to vandalisation of power projects, critical government assets.

“We also have a non-repentant kidnapper.we have victims of his nefarious acts who were able to identify him. Even one of them said, he was the one who collected ransom from him. But, somehow, he was arrested but found his way out. However, this time around, the full wrath of the law has caught up with him”.

Ahead of the coming Ileya Festival, the Amotekun Commander said the corps will as from deploy 1,000 men across the state, especially at the borders, prayer grounds, markets and other to guarantee safety of lives and prosperities.

