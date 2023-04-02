Respite for GBV victims in emergencies as Tallen approves Road Map 2022-2025 Call to Action for their protection.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja.

There has been a handover in the Co-chair of the Strategic Roadmap Task Team which rotates its leadership among member-states on a bi-annual basis: Germany has come in as the current global lead for the year 2023 to 2024 while the previous global lead, Denmark whose tenure began on 1st January, 2021 has ended its term on 31st December, 2022; yielding to Denmark to co-chair with the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG (of Nigeria).

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs (HMWA), Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG also seized the opportunity of the occasion to approve the implementation of the Road Map 2022-2025 Call-to-Action (CtA) on Protection from Gender Based Violence (GBV) in emergencies.

The Handover of Co-chair and Launch of the 2022 – 2025 Roadmap of the Call-to-Action event was held at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Abuja.

Tallen revealed that from 2018 when the roadmap was introduced, it has guided the commitment of member states and partners on the issue of GBV. She also revealed that it has brought innovation in the way Gender Based Violence (GBV) is addressed in emergency situation, saying that with the call for re-newed action on the Roadmap, she was privileged to co-chair strategic task team on the roadmap in 2022 with the Ambassador of Demark.

She disclosed that violent conflicts in Nigeria has brought untold hardships to women and children; including poverty and destruction of lives and properties as well as economic backwardness to the country. She informed the gathering that cases of GBV have doubled, due to recent flooding and COVID-19 pandemic with women, girls and children in IDPs negatively impacted.

The Minister stated that through the Call to Action Roadmap, response services in case management and psychosocial support services have improved; including the strengthening of family and community support services.

In her remark, UNFPA Country Representative in Nigeria, Ulla Mueller declared that one in three women have experienced GBV in Nigeria. She added that this was the reason why the Federal Government of Nigeria declared state of emergency on GBV. She also observed that GBV issues in the country is not limited to Northeast but happen all over the country. Mueller asserts that GBV cases in Nigeria is among the highest in the world. Hence, the need for governments and donors to take prompt action.

On his part, the outgoing global lead on Call-to-Action Roadmap – the Denmark’s Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Sune Krogstrup in his speech stated that it was in the DNA of Danish Government to build alliances on the critical issues of women and girls. He said taking the call-to-action to the next level is very important; adding that a robust teamwork and commitment is needed to achieve the objective of the roadmap.

Through pronouncement, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mathias Schmale, declared Germany as the current global lead for the year 2023 to 2024.

Afterwards, the incoming Global lead, His Excellency, Martin Huth, who is the German Ambassador to Nigeria, in his address after he assumed the global lead position, stated that Germany intends to build on the achievements recorded under Denmark’s leadership. He said Germany’s programme will be anchored on 3Rs which he called Rights, Representativeness and Resources.

Participants at the event include representative of the Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria, the Solicitor General of the Federation, donors, NGOs and CSOs.

The event witnessed presentation of gifts and souvenirs by the Honourable Minister, Dame Tallen to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, the UNFPA Country Rep, the outgoing and incoming Call-to-Action Roadmap Co-chair and Global.