Respect choice of voters, accept outcome of 2023 polls, Buhari tells candidates

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged candidates contesting elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President, who witnessed the signing of the Second Peace Accord for the 2023 Presidential elections at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, reminded the political class and their supporters that INEC is the agency empowered by law to announce the results

”Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems.

”I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the Accord they have signed today.

”Let me remind all Nigerians not for the first time that this is the only country we have, and we must do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful.

”There should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channeled to the relevant courts,” he said.

The President acknowledged that deep concerns have been raised about the conduct of the 2023 general elections and the outcomes they may throw up.

He, however, assured Nigerians that his administration will continue to do the utmost to deliver a free and fair election.

”Since my assI assumed, we have worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections.

”We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

”We have demonstrated that with the off-circle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to that legacy in this administration.’’

President Buhari, therefore, assured INEC, security agencies and all relevant institutions saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections, of his administration’s continuous support.

He asked them to be firm and courageous, abiding by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections.

”We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and all the positive elements it brings to consolidate the integrity of the elections.”

President Buhari thanked the Chairman and members of the National Peace Committee, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for their commitment and sacrifices to support peaceful elections in Nigeria.

He recalled that in September 2022, the Chairman had respectfully asked him to deliver a goodwill message in support of issue-based and peaceful campaigns and political rallies devoid of insults and personal attacks.

”I readily agreed because this is my personal belief and conviction; that we need to dwell more on issues that are fundamental to Nigerians.

”Despite having no financial support from the government, the Peace Committee has remained steadfast, working with relevant agencies to provide a moral compass and serve as an independent agency for alternative dispute resolution on the electoral process.

”I commend the Committee’s commitment and loyalty not only to the electoral process but to peace generally in Nigeria,” President Buhari said, adding that the ”committee has made a name for itself, at home and abroad,” he said.

The President pledged that Federal Government would give the Peace Committee all the necessary support needed to make their work more impactful and successful.

He called on all other agencies and International Development Partners to give them all the support in facilitating peaceful elections in the country.

General Abubakar expressed concern about the lack of compliance by major political parties to the National Peace Accord signed in September 2022.

”44 percent of the violations were carried out by the spokespersons of the political parties; 26 percent by party members; 19 percent by the presidential candidates themselves; 11 percent by the hardcore supporters and 4 percent by the Chairmen of the parties,” he said.

The Chairman of the Peace Committee stated that the since the start of official campaigning on September 28, 2022, there have been 60 attacks recorded on political rallies, resulting in nine fatalities, with the highest numbers in the southwest and southeast and lowest in the northeast and north-central, according to data collated by the National Election Violence Tracker.

He, therefore, called on all political actors, key stakeholders and Nigerians to support a peaceful transition, promote the ideals of peace and a violent free post-election period.

‘‘I urge all politicians who will sign the accord to fully commit themselves to the letter and spirit of the Accord,’’ he said.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu assured the nation that the presidential election will hold on Saturday, February 25, saying ‘‘INEC is ready.’’

According to him, INEC has already commenced the movement of sensitive materials to the various Local Government Areas (LGAs) nationwide.

”By Friday we will activate the registration area centres so that at first light on Saturday, polling units will open on time.

”The commission is committed to free, fair, and credible elections in compliance with the electoral framework and the spirit of the peace accord.

”All political parties and candidates are hereby reassured of the commission’s neutrality. INEC is not a political party. We have no candidate in the election. Our allegiance is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and our loyalty is to Nigerians.

”Therefore, Nigerians should feel confident that their votes will count,” he said.

The presidential candidates of 18 political parties are expected to sign a pact toward a peaceful election this Saturday.

Several of them converged on Abuja on Wednesday for the landmark event.

Meanwhile, Some of the presidential candidates present include Bola Tinubu (APC); Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP), while the Labour Party was represented by its vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Unlike elections prior to 2015 when the National Peace Committee came into existence, presidential candidates for the 2023 polls are made to sign the Peace Accord twice.

The first one was signed in September last year, prior to the commencement of Campaigns. That accord was signed to oblige the candidates to a peaceful Campaign.

This signing is the second and the last to be signed by the candidates, and it’s to enlist their commitment to a peaceful conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Members of the peace committee present include General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and Dr. John Momoh, CON.

Others were the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, who leads the Commonwealth Election Observer Group to Nigeria.

.FG orders tight security in custodial centres nationwide

The Federal Government has ordered security agencies to deploy more personnel to prevent any security breach in custodial centres nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Shuaib Belgore, said the security agencies would work with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to fortify security in the centres.

Belgore made this known during the decoration of newly promoted senior officers of NCoS on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the measure was in addition to the deployment of modern security equipment to the custodial centres.

“I am confident to let you know that our correctional facilities are protected with state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained armed men to forestall future attacks.

“In addition to our efforts to protect correctional facilities, the Controller-General should strengthen already established collaboration and synergy with other security agencies.

“This is necessary to jointly secure the facilities and protect inmates from possible attacks from outside,” he added.

On the forthcoming election, Belgore said the Ministry had launched an application called N-Alerts, to enable Nigerians to report security issues during the elections.

“This mobile platform is available for download via Android Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

“It provides a real-time opportunity to report any form of security issues ranging from elections-related matters, fire outbreaks, attacks on critical national assets and infrastructure, to reporting of fleeing escapees from custodial facilities,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary called on all Nigerians to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

He said that the ministry and all services under it were committed to providing security before, during and after elections, in addition to their routine day-to-day duties.

.INEC takes delivery of sensitive materials in Lagos, begins distribution to LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Wednesday, took delivery of sensitive materials for Saturday’s General Elections from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the commission had begun its distribution to the 20 local government areas of the state.

NAN reports that the Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections are scheduled for Saturday.

Agbaje said: “We have taken delivery of the sensitive materials today. It started very well and the distribution to the 20 local government areas is still going. We are in the last phase of the process of the elections.

“We have taken the ballot papers and the results sheet for the Presidential, Senatorial and the House of Representatives Elections taking place on Saturday, Feb. 25.”

He said the exercise was witnessed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, Department of State Security (DSS), political party officials, observers (EU and ECOWAS) among others.

“We have invited every stakeholder to see the transparency that INEC has been talking about, and so that everybody can see that we are on the same page.

“With the movement of sensitive materials to local government areas, that is to show the nation that the commission is ready and that we are there to ensure that Feb. 25 is sacrosanct just like March 11 will also be.

“Nothing will stop INEC from going ahead on Saturday.

“We are also sending Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to various local governments areas, they are being loaded from here (INEC headquarters), and trucks are taking them to various local government areas,” he said.

The commissioner said the BVAS had been fully configured and would be fully charged.

According to him, by the end of Wednesday, all the 20 LGAs in the state will have got their materials and by Thursday, everything LGAs will have been settled, followed by the sorting on Registration Areas/Ward basis.

He said that on Friday, the materials would be carried to various RAs and to various RACs (Registration Area Centres) where INEC officials would keep the night doing the sorting on various polling units basis before being moved on Saturday morning to the various polling units.

Counseling political gladiators and their followers, Agbaje urged politicians to trust INEC saying: “With the level that we have gone so far, we do not see any reason why they should not believe INEC.

“We want them (politicians) to do the needful by talking to their supporters to ensure that we have peace on Saturday and also to mobilise them to come out massively to vote.

“Lagos state has a total voter population of over seven million and about 6.7 million collected their PVCs.

“So, we don’t see why we should not have between five million to six million coming out to cast their votes on election day in Lagos.

“We want politicians to ensure peaceful election so that the process can go on well,” he said.

According to him, the police and other security agencies have assured INEC of massive deployment to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure a hitch-free election.

He urged the electorate not to exhibit any fear, as the security would protect voters, INEC staff and materials, international and domestic observers.

NAN reports that the voters in the state on Saturday would be electing the President, three senators and 24 members of the House of Representatives members in the state.

A total of 6,707, 451 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected before the deadline 7, and 637,402 PVCs were received in the state.

He said that INEC would deploy 13, 325 BVAS to the 13, 325 polling units spread across the 245 wards in the 20 local government areas of the state.

.Beef up security at umpire’s offices, group urges FG

An NGO, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), has called on the Federal Government to beef up security at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office nationwide.

Co-chairmen of IDFP, Rev. Amos Kiri and Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who made the call at a news briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, also called for the protection of INEC officials at polling units and collation centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news briefing was tagged: ‘Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: Emerging Issues and Threats to a Peaceful Transition.’

The group also said that insecurity should not be used as a tool for serving political interests, such as voter suppression in the country.

It expressed concern over the spate of violent conflicts, armed banditry and terrorism in some parts of the country, especially with the election approaching.

“There have also been security threats from multiple groups across the country trying to undermine the elections.

“The credibility of the 2023 general elections will depend greatly on the degree to which citizens can vote freely, with their votes counting.

“Beyond the tension that may be generated before or during the polls, another threat can also arise from disputes over election results,” it stated.

The group also decried situations where the country’s politics was divided across religious, ethnic, regional and party lines.

It frowned at some groups openly endorsing candidates based on primordial sentiments, saying that this portends a threat to the nation’s democracy.

“We call on the institutions, groups and individuals that have critical roles to play in the election to ensure peaceful, fair, transparent and credible polls,” it said.

The group also noted that since the introduction of the new naira notes, Nigerians had suffered untold hardship owing to the non-availability of the new currencies.

“The naira redesign might have been intended to help the economy but the ordinary citizens have faced the brunt of the policy.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should increase the supply of the new naira notes to commercial banks to ease the hardship of the masses,” the group said.

.Judgment in a suit seeking to stop INEC from using MC Oluomo Feb. 24

A Federal High Court in Lagos has tentatively reserved judgment until Feb. 24, in a suit seeking to disqualify Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a. MC Oluomo) from distributing 2023 General Elections materials in the state.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke had on Feb. 20 granted an interim order preventing MC Oluomo or any of his agents from distributing election materials or INEC personnel in Lagos.

This followed a suit filed by Labour Party and five others against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The other plaintiffs in suit No. FHC/L/CS/271/2023 are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos State; African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funsho Doherty, Boot Party, and Wale Olumo

INEC is the defendant.

When the case was called on Wednesday for a hearing of the substantive suit, Mr. Abbas Ibrahim announced an appearance for the plaintiffs.

There was no legal representation for INEC.

When asked if the hearing notice was served on INEC, the counsel told the court that the hearing notice was served on INEC on Monday.

He told the court that the matter was slated for hearing of the substantive suit and that he was ready to proceed with the originating summons dated Feb. 15 and filed on Feb. 16

While adopting his processes, the counsel told the court that the suit was brought pursuant to Sections 6(6), 26, and 27(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as well as Section 2 of the Electoral Act.

He said that there was a 26-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit as well as eight exhibits and a written address.

He also told the court that there were three issues for determination in the processes.

He adopted the same as his argument in support of his application and urged the court to grant the prayers sought.

The judge consequently tentatively reserved the judgment until Feb. 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs had prayed for an order to restrain INEC from taking any further steps in the appointment of MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute the 2023 General Election materials in Lagos State, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

They also prayed for an order abridging time within which the defendant would file its counter-affidavit to the substantive originating summons.

They also prayed for any order or orders the court might deem fit to make in the circumstance.

The applicants averred that their rights to free and fair elections in Lagos State were being threatened by MC Oluomo’s engagement by INEC in the distribution of 2023 election materials in the state

They said that damages would not be an adequate remedy.

Other claims made by the applicants in the substantive suit include a declaration that the appointment of MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee by INEC to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos violates Sections 26 and 27 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

They also averred that the appointment of MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute election materials and personnel in Lagos State would give room for election sabotage, manipulation and rigging in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The applicants asked the court for an order to set aside any partnership of any form executed by MC Oluomo’s Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its members to distribute election materials and personnel in Lagos.

They sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from contracting MC Oluomo, Lagos State Parks Management Committee, or any of its members, to distribute 2023 General Elections materials and personnel in Lagos.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline