Residents scamper for safety as Port Harcourt Gas Plant catches fire

A gas plant located in the Rumukurusi axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, went up in flames early on Tuesday, causing panic among residents and business owners in the area.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 5 am when most people were still asleep. Advertisements Residents said they woke after hearing people shouting from the location of the gas facility owned by Hydropet Oil Services Limited.

A shop owner in the area who simply gave her name as Grace, said she saw the fire when she woke up around 5:20 am She stated, “So I quickly came out to the road leading to Eneka, lo and behold it was Hydropet gas plant that was on fire. The fire was huge. I was so afraid because My shop is close to that place.” It was observed at the scene at about 9am, men of the Federal Fire Service were trying to put out the fire. A resident revealed that it was the Shell fire service that extinguished the fire which lasted for about four hours.

“Imagine from Artillery to Eleme Junction there is no fire station. Even when the Federal Fire Service came within a short time they ran out of water. “Thank God for the Shell Fire Services because we don’t know maybe the tank would have exploded.” Meanwhile, many residents and business owners thronged out to catch a glimpse of the fire, while some expressed worry over a possible explosion.

Scores of policemen and the fire service team cordoned off the area with red lights and prevented vehicles from further accessing the road. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would find out from the police division and get back to our correspondent.

