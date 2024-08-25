Residents cry out over serial killings in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Serial killing of Okada riders in gruesome manner and taking their bikes have remained persistent in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The latest incident happened on Saturday afternoon along Arigidi-Okeagbe road very close to Late Pastor TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) expansive land.

The lifeless body of an Okada rider simply called ‘Yakubu’ by his associates was reportedly seen at the centre of the road in his pool of blood with his throat already cut off.

His motorcycle was thereafter taken away.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okeagbe and Officer in charge of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Tajudeen Mutiu, with Amotekun Corps, were said to have removed the corpse to Ikare-Akoko State Specialist Hospital Morgue.

Findings revealed that four similar incidents had occurred within the same axis recently.

This development has created fears in the minds of prospective travellers on the road.

It would be recalled that Akoko monarchs recently met at Ogbagi Akoko on the incessant killings in Akoko area in recent times.

Meanwhile, Akoko Security and Economic Development Council has stressed the importance of community-based security initiatives in Akoko land to reduce the alarming rate of insecurity in the area.

