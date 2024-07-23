Resettlement efforts: Ndume commends Borno Govt for resettling 10 communities in Gwoza

..as group raises over N40 million to support Zulum’s efforts

AHMED MARI,, Maiduguri

The former Chief whip of the Senate,and Senator representing Southern Borno at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume has commended the Borno State Government for its efforts in the ongoing Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), which led to the resettlement of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their respective communities in Gwoza Local Government Area.

It could be recalled that the over decade atrocities posed by insurgents, led to the people of Gwoza including those in the Mandara Mountains vacate their homes, as Gwoza town was declared Boko Haram caliphate, not until troops recaptured and liberated it few years ago.

Senator Mohammed Ndume who stated this in his House in Maiduguri on Monday said, since peace gradually returned, Governor Babagana Zulum has not only resettled Displaced people, but also embarked on monthly distribution of food and non-food items as palliatives, which is highly commendable.

Ndume said ” I want to specifically appreciate Borno state government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum who injected huge resources that led to the resettlement of thousands of IDOs back to 10 liberated communities of Gwoza.These include not only Gwoza, but Pulka, Limankara, Warabe, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Izge and Bitta. Others are Hambagtha, Modube and Yamtake villages. I am happy to inform you that very soon, the people of Ashgashiya, Wala and other communities would return back to their ancestral homes by Allah’s grace.

“Despite what befell us, i was very much impressed with my people who displayed resilience, they are busy working on their farmlands during my stays with them, and I also thank our security agencies for giving them cover to cultivate their farmlands in this cropping season.,” he added

The Senator who was in Gwoza during the week end for a House -to- House condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones on 29th June, 2024 multiple suicide Bombings, told some Journalists who paid him a solidarity visit at his Maiduguri resident that, he was very much impressed with his people who displayed resilience, and were busy working on their farmlands while he spent some days in Gwoza town.

“The incident of multiple suicide attacks which happened in Gwoza town on 29th June, 2024 left over 30 people dead, with dozens injured. Although, I was amongst the entourage of the then Acting Governor, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur immediately after the incident, I decided to personally pay another sympathy visit from house -to- house and condole the bereaved. I also used the opportunity and distributed palliatives donated by the North East Development Commission, NEDC, where about 2,000, mostly women and youths who are the vulnerable groups in Gwoza,” the Senator said.

He also donated the sum of N10 million, while his wife Hajiya Maryam donated N3 million into a dedicated account of Gwoza Concerned Citizens (GCCs), making a total of over N40 million, as the account remained open for contribution(s), which would be channelled into resettlement of Gwoza people and to complement efforts of Governor Zulum led administration.

Ndume also thanked those who have contributed their widow’s mite to the GCCs’ account, especially, management of JAIZ Bank which donated N10 million, while the member representing Chibok/Gwoza/Damboa federal constituency, Hon. Ahmed Jaha donated N5 million.

Also among the donors, Ndume said, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir donated N3 million, Engineer Zakariya and Hon. Mohammed Tumala donated N1 million each. Also the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta offered his donation alongside many sons and daughters of Gwoza Local Government Area .

He said : ” I want to thank you for finding time to come to my house for solidarity over what has happened to me and my people in Gwoza.”

“I thank those who have contributed their widow’s mite to the GCCs’ account, where we were able to raise over N40 million, as the window of voluntarily donations is still open to complement Borno State Government in its Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of our displaced communities.

He therefore called on other well to do Nigeriansirrespective of political, religious or ethnic background to continue to pray for restoration of peace and to have bumper harvest so as to ameliorate the current economic hardships in the country.