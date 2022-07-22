Reps want urgent Intervention FG in communal clash in Lyangit , Kumbwang Plateau Communities

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for urgent federal government intervention in the communal clashes that has occurred within Lyangit and Kumbwang Communities of Langtang of Plateau State that have been engaged in a series of communal clashes resulting from land dispute.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon Beni Lar representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House on the matter.

The lawmaker said that the most recent communal clash which occurred last month and claimed several lives and properties worth millions of Naira.

She further said that the crises has also displaced many people and rendered them homeless as the Communities has been razed down by each other.

She stated that both communities suffered tremendous loss of lives and properties. Concerned:

She had told her colleagues that if nothing is done to intervene and restore lasting peace in these communities, this re-occurring communal clashes will continue unabated and lead to further loss of lives and properties

The lawmaker also expressed concerns that there are displaced persons that are passing through untold hardship as they have no shelter and food for their sustenance.

She had argued that very soon these displaced persons may start dying of exposure to unfavorable weather and starvation as they have no shelter and access to good food and drinkable water.

The Plateau born lawmaker urged the House committee on Intergovernmental Affairs to liaise with the Peace and Conflict Resolution Institute of Nigeria and other relevant Government agencies to intervene between these warring communities to restore lasting peace between them.

The House presided by the Deputy Speaker Hon.Idris Wase unanimously adopted the motion.

He mandated the relevant House Committee to engage with the relevant government agencies and report back to the House within two weeks on the matter.

The House further urges the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to provide relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the crisis on the people of the area

