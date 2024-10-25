Reps want CBN to sensitize Nigerians about non-legal tender status of old naira notes from January 1, 2025

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently begin the sensitization of Nigerians on th Non-Legal tender status of the old Naira notes from January 1, 2025.

This was a sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Hon.Victor Afam Ogene (Anambra, LP) on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, Hon Ogene recalls the hardship, frustration, controversy and chaotic situation occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) change of currency in 2023, which affected validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 Naira notes at the time that resulted in litigations;

He further recalls the current scarcity that led to untold hardship in the nation as a result of the CBN’s inability to supply new versions of the changed currency notes;

According to him, going by the Supreme Court’s subsequent ruling and order, the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes shall cease to be legal tender, a medium of exchange for goods and services in Nigeria, and shall also cease to be in circulation as from January 1, 2025;

He said; “concerned, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not shown any sign of sensitization or kick-started any awareness programme to remind Nigerians about this important economic policy in order to make them prepare for the deadline of 31/12/2024.

“Worried, that Nigerians will be plunged into more chaotic situations than what happened in February 2023, when the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes shall cease to be legal tender and medium of exchange for goods and services as from January 1, 2025;

“Disturbed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ought to have started public awareness, such as Jingles, Television and Radio announcements, Social Media postings, Flyers, Daily Newspapers and Periodic Magazines publications three (3) months before the deadline but now with about two (2) months to the deadline, yet nothing to show that the apex bank is prepared for the exercise”

The lawmaker while urging his colleagues to support the motion said that he was worried that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is still comfortably releasing the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes mixed with the new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes for business transactions in Nigeria, instead of the gradual mopping up of the old notes from circulation or ordering commercial banks to do so by issuing out only the new notes;

The House presided by Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu thereafter unanimously adopted the motion.

The House further urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue more new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes and begin the gradual withdrawal of the old notes from circulation before the deadline of December 31, 2024;

It urges the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to order commercial banks to forthwith stop cash payments to their customers with old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes but instead, engage in gradual mopping up of the old notes;

The green chamber further asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to kick-start awareness programmes for Nigerians to be aware and prepare for the deadline of December 31, 2024;

The House directed the House Committee on Banking Regulations to ensure compliance and report back to the House within 21 days.

