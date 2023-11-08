Reps vow to revitalize FERMA through funding for road rehabilitation

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency FERMA has pledged to work towards revitalizing the agency through funding and enabling legislation to ensure effective rehabilitation of the nation’s road networks.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon Engr. Aderemi Oseni made the pledge during the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Committee he stated is committed to the betterment of our nation’s road infrastructure and the selection of members of the committee after the inauguration of the 10% National Assembly is commendable.

He further stated that the expertise and diverse backgrounds of the committee members will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the mission even as he expressed no doubt that they will work harmoniously to achieve these goals.

He said: “As we embark on this journey to revitalize FERMA and address the challenges plaguing road maintenance in Nigeria, it is important to first acknowledge the significance of our roles.

“FERMA plays a critical role in ensuring the federal road networks are safe, efficient, and reliable. However, we must also recognize the numerous problems that have hindered FERMA’s effectiveness in the past”.

He noted that Nigeria’s road networks have experienced a multitude of challenges, including insufficient funding, inadequate maintenance strategies, a lack of modern infrastructure, and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

These issues he submitted have led to deteriorating road conditions, increased accidents, and significant economic losses. Our task, as members of this committee, is to tackle these challenges head-on and rebirth a new FERMA that works.

The lawmaker also hinted that he had drafted a 14-point legislative agenda for FERMA revitalization and the document will serve as a roadmap for repositioning, rebirthing, and reengineering of the agency.

The House Committee he said will work towards achieving improved road maintenance and use the instrument of effective legislation, oversight, partnership, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and adherence to the best global practices to revitalize, reposition, reengineer, and rebirth FERMA, ushering in a new era of improved road maintenance and efficiency for Nigerians.

This new approach recognizes the need for a knowledgeable, professional, upright, and diligent legislative committee that will prioritize the best interests of Nigerians. By engaging as partners rather than adversaries, the committee and FERMA will be able to foster a collaborative environment focused on achieving common goals.

The lawmakers posited that the FERMA Acts, other related regulatory frameworks and legislation, and the Nigerian Constitution empower them to make a significant impact through oversight functions.

The Committee, he urged the lawmakers must ensure that their actions are guided by these laws and that the decisions are transparent and just.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng