Reps Urge IGP, NYSC DG to Investigate, Rescue Missing Corps Member

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, the Director-general National Youths Service Corps NYSC Brig-Gen YD Ahmed to investigate and rescue Okeke Chukuwuemeka Godwin a youth corps member serving in Ondo State who is reported missing.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon Nnolim Nnaji representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion Nnaji noted that the NYSC was established to engage Nigerian university graduates in effective community services and nation building across ethno-linguistic boundaries, however the scheme has been threatened by myriads of abductions, incessant attacks and murder due to the inadequate facilities and general welfare;

He said that he is aware that there is an optimum obligation of providing safe environment and facilities for NYSC members on Federal and State Governments in conjunction with security agencies while serving in various host communities;

He said:”Concerned that a Youth Corper and my constituent, Okeke Chukwuemeka Godwin from Umuanyi Village, Ovuorie, Ugbawka Community in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, being the best-graduated student in Computer Science Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State with Second Class upper division, has been missing till date, while serving in Ondo State under Batch 23B;

“Also concerned that Godwin was supposed to complete his NYSC program on June 17th, 2024, but got missing on May 9th, 2024, which was the particular day his parents couldn’t reach him on his mobile phone numbers till date;

“Informed that on the 13th day of May, 2024, the mother of the missing Corp member, Mrs. Okeke Patience and his younger brother, went to Akure, Ondo State, to verify the situation and thereby visited his place of primary assignment and residence but could not get any vital information;

“Further informed that the relatives reported the matter to the Nigerian Police (Ijakpo Police Division) who sent signal to other police stations and the police headquarter in Ondo State for investigation, but after some interrogations, the family has not been fully communicated on the outcome of these investigations”.

He expressed worries that the relatives also reported the matter to the local government and State office of the NYSC, including the community leadership but up till date the matter is still pending without any information leading to his rescue;

The PPD lawmaker also also said that he acknowledges that on the 19th of June, 2024, the mother of Godwin with two other relatives and a journalist visited the Ondo State Police Command, the NYSC State and local government offices, where the journalist made some inquiries and produced a documentary via Trust Television, meanwhile the mother visited and reported the matter and her ordeal at NYSC National Secretariat, Abuja;

He informed the House that the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State and the State Coordinator of NYSC with the management of the scheme have not taken adequate measures to search and rescue the missing Corp member;

He further stated that the negative and culminating effects of various State Governments not being proactive in taking adequate measures to provide basic accommodation facilities, clinics, enabling environment and other necessities has been very devastating to the safety and welfare of corps members;

Consequently the House presided by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion.

The House further urged the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appropriately direct the State Governments and security agencies to provide maximum security and good habitation facilities for Youth Corp members.

They also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of NYSC and relevant agencies to investigate this case of the missing Corp member and initiate measures for the safety and welfare of Corp members in every host community.

Lastly the House asked the IGP to intervene by conducting a comprehensive search and rescuing of Godwin, the missing Youth Corp member, as the matter is seriously affecting the lives and mental state of the family, most especially the mother