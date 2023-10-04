Reps Urge FG to Urgently Reconstruct Collapsed Bridge at New Artisan Along Enugu-PH Expressway.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Works to as a matter of urgency reconstruct the collapsed bridge at New Artisan Market along the Enugu-PH Expressway way to ease human and vehicular movement gridlock caused by the sad incident.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance under Order 8 Rule 4 sponsored by Hon Nnolim Nnaji (Enugu,PDP) and ten other lawmakers from the South-East geo-political zone.

The other co-sponsors are Hon. Chimaobi Atu, Hon. Stainless Nwodo, Hon. Mark Obetta, Hon. Chijioke Okereke, Hon. Barr. Sunday Umeha, Hon. Paul Nnamchi, Hon. iduma igariwey, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Hon. Peter Aniekwe and Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo.

Nnaji while debating the motion noted that a bridge is constructed over the road for the purpose of traffic management in various cities, as well as curbing road accident mishaps, prevalent traffic jam and disasters which may lead to high rate of human deaths and injuries.

He further noted that the collapse of bridges can be caused by overloaded or heavy duty transport vehicles operating daily on the road as well as lack of periodic infrastructural maintenance of the bridges. The incidence and prevalence of this occurrence in our country have been alarming over the years.

The lawmaker also noted that it has become imperative to examine the phenomenon of highway disasters with a view to underscoring its implications on national security in Nigeria, which constitutes a veritable threat to road safety as well as human security, in view of its destructive impacts and complications and urgent need for construction of quality bridges and its maintenance to curb the menace;

He said: “Alarmed that on Monday 5” of September, 2023, a tragedy occurred as a bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Federal Expressway at the New Artisan Market in the Enugu section of the road, collapsed, when a truck conveying Nigerian Breweries products and an unidentified lorry were on the bridge.

“Affirms that there was no loss of life during the incident as emergency responders quickly swung into action to ensure that no unwary vehicle plunged into the water underneath the bridge.

“Disturbed that the collapsed bridge left commuters seriously stranded for a long time as traffic was diverted within the area where the bridge collapsed to avoid terrific traffic jam and chaos in the State.

“Cognizant that this collapsed bridge which is of great economic value to Nigeria, is not only located along Enugu federal expressway, but is equally a connecting road to some parts of Imo State, Ebonyi State, then to Umuahia and Aba (commercial nerve centre of South East) both in Abia State, finally connecting some other South-South region like Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States respectively”

The lawmakers expressed concerns that if this bridge is not urgently repaired, it will affect logistics and movement of goods and services and also business-economic growth in Enugu State and across some other states, leading to huge losses and sufferings of commuters;

They observed that statistical study shows the alarming state of dilapidating roads and bridges in South East due to long neglect and paucity of funds to reconstruct or maintain the roads as the collapse of bridges and deteriorating road infrastructure seems to be on a growing trend, which calls for urgent intervention;

The House the lawmaker said is worried that these unprecedented and hideous incidents have been reoccurring incessantly despite public outcry in the media and other mediums, as several road mishaps and collapse of bridges in Nigeria have consequential effects on human safety and our environment, hence exposing our lack of accident risk management structure; Resolves to:

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The House urged the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works, to urgently intervene in the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge at New Artisan, Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway as well as Aba-Port Harcourt section of same road due to its commercial importance to the nation p and provide lasting solution to this road deteriorating menace in South East.

It further urges the Federal Government to ensure that adequate funds are provided for durable roads and bridges with optimum facilities across South East, as well as taking proactive measures to ensure maximum safety of lives through quality risk assessment and implementation of safety findings.

Moreover, the House mandates its committee on works, to monitor and liaise with Federal Ministry of Works in adhering spontaneously with the resolutions to repair the aforementioned collapsed bridge and other South Eastern roads.

The green chamber also directs the aforementioned committee and the committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with any legislative framework and the resolutions thereof and report back to the general House within 2 weeks for further legislative action.