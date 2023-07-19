Reps urge FG to support production, export of palm oil

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN to support the local production of palm oil in Nigeria for local consumption and export to other countries with a view to providing food sufficiently to the citizenry and for exports to generate foreign exchange.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon.Bamidele Salam Osun, PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House at plenary.

Bamidele while debating the motion noted that prior to the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in Nigeria, palm oil was a major agricultural export crop and a top foreign exchange earner for the country.

He also notes that according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nigeria was

the largest producer of palm oil in the world but has fallen to the fifth position with 1.5 per cent or

1.03 million metric tons of the world’s total output and an average production of 1.4 million metric

tons.

The lawmaker further noted that according to the National Palm Oil Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Nigeria is the largest consumer of the palm oil in Africa, consuming approximately 2.5 million

metric tons yearly, while domestic production stands at less than 1.3 million metric tons, leaving

a deficit of over 1.2 million metric tons.

He expressed concerned that Nigeria, which was a leading exporter of the palm oil, is now a net importer,

depending largely on other countries to meet the huge supply gap over the years.

He also expressed worries that experts in the industry have forecast that Nigeria’s oil palm imports from

Malaysia will continue to increase.

“Also concerned that experts in the industry have forecast that Nigeria’s oil palm imports from Malaysia will continue to increase because her investment in the industry is still very insignificant”.

The Osun born two term lawmaker noted that the high cost of some essential commodities in Nigeria is directly related to the high

cost of palm oil as palm oil forms more than 45 per cent of raw materials that is needed for the

production of most packaged foods.

He told the House that other essential food and household items such as vegetable oil, biscuits, chips,

margarines, shortenings, cereals, baked foods, washing detergents, Chocolate and even cosmetics

are all made from palm oil.

The House he added should be worried that over the last five years, around 25% of the yearly domestic palm oil consumed in Nigeria was imported as most companies in Nigeria receive supplies from Malaysia, Columbia

and Indonesia, thus putting pressure on the foreign exchange and creating jobs for foreign

countries.

He argued that palm oil is one of the fastest selling and most desirable agricultural commodities in

the international market and the palm oil industry is capable of providing millions of jobs, reducing

poverty and growing the country’s economy.

According to him, while the price of palm oil keeps falling globally due to rising output in major palm

oil producing countries, Nigeria’s output remains stagnant amidst rising demand.

Consequently, the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion with an overwhelming voice vote.

The presiding officer urged that the Federal Government establishes a palmoil Intervention Fund.

He also urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and national Resources to develop a policy to

drive the development of palm oil production in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also mandated the House Committee on Agricultural Production and services (when constituted) to ensure immediate compliance.