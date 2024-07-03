Reps urge FG to immortalize Prof. Humphrey Nwosu alive

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immortalize Prof. Humphery Nwosu the Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission NEC that conducted the annulled June 12,1993 Presidential election won by Chief M.K.O Abiola of blessed memory.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe and Hon. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara on the matter on the floor of the House at plenary on Tuesday.

Debating the motion, the lawmakers noted that Prof Humphrey Nwosu was appointed the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman from 1989 to 1993 by the Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

They further said that the House is cognizance of various efforts made by the previous administrations to immortalize those that fought for the democracy we all are beneficiaries.

They also pointed out that an edifice (the Abuja Stadium) was named after the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election Moshood K.O Abiola by former President Muhammad Buhari.

The former President Buhari they noted demonstrated an honest remorsefulness of the injustice of June 12, 1993 by changing Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 which was celebrated with all sense of pride in 2024 by His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR who was part of the struggle of June 12 1993.

“Worried about the continued neglect of Prof Humphrey Nwosu who put his life on the line to see that justice was not only done but seen to be done.

“Concerned that the National Anthem was changed, and we all pray to God to help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed, yet Prof Humphrey Nwosu is still not celebrated while he is alive.

“Aware of many edifices which are named after our heroes past, like Louis Edet house for Police, Micheal Imodu for Labour, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Murtala Muhammed Airport and M.K.O Abiola Stadium etc”.

The Anambra born lawmakers said that they are disturbed that not even a road is named after this hero of our democracy till date.

Consequently, the House resolved to urge the Federal Government to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu while he is still alive.

The House further urged the Federal Government to give Prof. Humphery Nwosu a national honour.

The green chamber also called on the Federal Government to name the INEC headquarters after Prof. Humphery Nwosu.

The House also urged the Federal Government to invite Prof Humphrey Nwosu to every Democracy Day celebrations.

