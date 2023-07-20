Reps to NERC: Don’t approve electricity tariff hike for DISCOs

Jonas Ezieke Abuja, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) not to approve any increase in electricity tariff in Nigeria.

The House in a motion moved by a member Hon Aliyu Madaki, mandated the Committee on Power (when constituted) to interface with NERC to find a common ground towards addressing the proposed hike in the interest of Nigerians

.

Leading the debate, Madaki, stated that recently, distribution companies popularly called (DISCOS) alerted customers of a planned electricity tariff hike hinged on the Multi-Year Tariff Oder (MYTO).

The lawmaker said under the planned hike, customers with prepaid metres, within ‘B’and ‘C’ with supply hours ranging from 12–16 hours per day will pay N100 per KWh, while Bands ‘A’ with 20 hours and above and ‘B’ with 1620 hours, would experience comparatively higher tariffs.

He added that those on post-rand (estimated) billing, would also expect significant increment.

“Also notes that the circular issued by DISCOS stated that effective July 1, 2023, there would be an

upward review of the electricity tariff influenced by fluctuating rates;

“Awarethat under the MYTO, 2022 guidelines, the previous exchange rate of N 441/$1 may be revised

to approximately N750/$1 which would have an impact on the tariffs associated with electricity

consumption” he stated.

Madaki expressed grave concerns noting that the proposed increase is coming despite the inability of the operators to meet the threshold of supplying at least 5,000 megawatts per year after signing the contract with the NERC.

He observed that it is most inappropriate and insensitive to come up with a price increase of such magnitude at this time when many Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the increase in petrol prices.

He added that the proposed increment is not in the best interest of the average Nigerian Citizen, neither is it for the common good of the citizenry adding that the proposed increment is an exploitation of the common citizen.

Contributing to the debate a from Lagos state Hon Babajimi Benson, argued that the DISCOS and GENCOS should be invited to hear their own side of the story due to the rise in the price of production and exchange rate.

Bamidele Salam a member of the House from Osun state said that the government should improve workers welfare to enable them to afford the new hike rather than stop it.

While adopting the motion, the Deputy Speaker Hon.Benjamin Kalu, who presided at plenary adopted the motion through a voice vote by members.

He later referred the matter to the House Committee on power (yet to be constituted) for further legislative actions.