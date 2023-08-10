Reps to hold stakeholders’ summit on students access to loans

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Students Access to Loan Scheme on Thursday urged relevant stakeholders in the education sector such as the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Finance, National Universities Commission NUC State Ministries of Education and Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFUND to prepare and submit memoranda to them on the issue.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Terseer Ugboh issued the directive at an investigative hearing on the Students Access to Loan Scheme organized by the House at the new wing National Assembly Abuja.

The House had set up an Ad-hoc Committee on July 19, 2023, to invite and interface with the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders after the formal signing of the Students Loans Scheme Act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the House Committee Helsman, the panel has the mandate of the House to reform and modify the student loan scheme for easy access to loans by students of the Nigerian federation.

Consequently, the House panel extended an invitation to the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Mr Andrew David Adejo shed light on the efforts of the Ministry to make access to loans by students seamless.

However, the Permanent Secretary sent in the Director of Legal Services in the Ministry Enonobi Blessing Azorbo to represent him as he was on a national assignment.

But the House Committee said that the Committee would not take the representation of any chief executive officer CEO of a government ministry or department that fails to turn up at the hearing.

The Committee Chairman said that the committee would work in the interest of the country in lifting the barriers to access loans by students. He also said that the Permanent Secretary and other invited stakeholders must appear unfailingly on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

He also hinted that the Committee would hold a stakeholders summit on students’ access to loans for higher education on Thursday, August 24 2023 at the National Assembly.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng