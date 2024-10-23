Reps to engage Govs, Editors, LG chairmen in constitutional review

Jonas Ezieke,

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has said that it will engage the Nigerian Governors Forum, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Conference of Speakers of State Legislature, Chairmen of the 18 Political Parties, Civil Society Organisations, amongst others, as part of activities for the ongoing review.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu who made this known during the committee’s meeting in Abuja, also said that the House will be holding an international legislative dialogue on women on October 28 and zonal public hearings in January.

Delivering his remarks, Kalu assured that the committee is on track to deliver to Nigerians, a new Constitution by December, 2025, noting that the essence of the engagements is to get the input of various stakeholders and brief them on what the committee is doing.

He said that the Committee in carrying out most of its assignments, will be broken down into subcommittees, which will not be exhaustive as additional members will be included later on to ensure that everyone is carried along.

The Sub-committees members according to thematic areas include: Local Government Matters, “Rt. Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Hon. Onwuzibe Ginger Obinna, Hon. Aliyu Wakili Boya , Hon. Jimbo Inemesiti Clement, Hon. Ibrahim Tukura Kabir, Hon. Abeji Leke Joseph, Hon. Olawuyi Olatunji Raheem, Hon. Ahmed Idris.”

Judiciary, “Rt. Hon. Bello Kumo ii. Hon. Ogene Victor Afamefuna ii. Hon. Manu Zoro Mansur iv. Hon. Agbedi Fredrick Vv. Hon. Benson Babajimi Adegoke vi. Hon. Gbewfi Gaza Jonathan, Hon. Mamudu Abdulahi vili. Hon. Sada Soli.”

Electoral Matters: “Rt. Hon. Ali Abdulahi Ibrahim ii. Hon. Tarkighir Dickson iii. Hon. Aliyu Muhktar Betara iv. Hon. Ofionu Goodwin Odey Ekpo v. Hon. Osoba Olumide Babatunde vi. Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati vil. Hon. Oke Olubusayo Oluwole vill. Hon. Abiodun James Faleke.”

Security Architecture, “Hon. Isa Ali JC li. Hon. Pondi Julius G. ii. Hon. Chinedu Nweke Ogah, Hon. Akpatason Peter, Hon. Olayide Adedeji Stanley, Hon. Ajang Alfred Iliya,cHon. Bob Solomon, Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo.”

Gender Issues – “Rt. Hon. Onanuga Adewunmi Oriyomi li. Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Oluwaseun li. Hon. Mohammed Audu iv. Hon. Fatima Talba Vv. Hon. Zainab Gimba vi. Hon. Princess Miriam Odina vii. Hon. Akume Regina viii. Hon. Ogbara Adetola Kafilat.”

Devolution of Powers & Other Special Matters: “Rt. Hon. Chinda Kingsley Ogundu ii. | Rt. Hon Madaki Aliyu Sanni iii. Hon. Obed Paul Shehu, Hon. Amadi Akarachi Etinose, Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan vi. Hon. Kabir Amadu vii. Hon. Mohammed Danjuma Hassan viii. Hon. Francis Waive.”

Members of the Committee on Human Rights include: Rt. Hon. Ozodinobi George Ibezimako, Hon. Magaji Amos Gwamina, Hon. Yusuf Rabiu, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Ahmed v. Hon. Sunday Cyriacus Omehia, Hon. Ajiya Abdulrahaman and Hon. Dasuki Abdlsamad.”

The Deputy Speaker, thereafter assured that clear actionable recommendations from the women summit holding next week will be taken forward in the constitutional alteration exercise.

He added that the summit will help in building of political will and eliciting of commitments from political leaders and stakeholders.

…We ‘re determined to grant full autonomy to LGAs to enhance independence—Speaker

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbasug has reiterated the determination of the parliament to grant full and operational autonomy to the local government areas in Nigeria.

He also said that the reform of the judiciary is on the priority list to enhance their independence, efficiency and accountability.

Speaker Abbas gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the “Learning, Dissemination and Inception” event organised by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the Partnership to Engage, Reform, and Learn (PERL) project with the theme “From PERL to PACE: Learning to Sustain Democratic Governance in Nigeria”.

He said that the reforms were outlined in the 10th Legislative Agenda of the House.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Speaker Abbas said that the engagement offered a good opportunity to reflect and evaluate the critical lessons learned from the FCDO’s interventions, which he said, have played an instrumental role in advancing democracy and governance in Nigeria, particularly within the legislature.

He said: “As we approach the mid-term of the 10th Assembly, our commitment to collaboration with civil society organisations remains steadfast. We are

working diligently to deliver on key areas outlined in our Legislative Agenda,

particularly constitutional review judicial, and electoral reforms.

“Our Committees on Constitution Review and Electoral Matters are fully engaged, with ongoing support from PLAC and the FCDO. We are determined to ensure these reforms strengthen our democratic institutions and contribute to developing a more just and equitable society.

“One area of particular concern is the local government system, a vital but

often neglected tier of governance. As our Legislative Agenda outlines, we

are committed to ensuring that local governments have full financial and

operational autonomy. These reforms are essential for empowering local

governments to serve their communities effectively and restoring public trust

in grassroots governance.

“Judicial reform is another priority for the House of Representatives. While

the recent salary increment for judicial officers is commendable, our focus

remains on broader reforms that will enhance the judiciary’s independence,

accountability, and efficiency. These reforms, including constitutional

amendments and stricter oversight of the judicial appointment process, are

crucial for upholding the rule of law and fostering economic development.”

Speaker Abbas further assured the commitment of the House towards improving the lives of the citizenry through the enactment of all-inclusive legislations.

“The 10th National Assembly remains focused on this approach, continuously seeking ways to improve the lives of our citizens through responsive and inclusive lawmaking.

“A notable example of our commitment to engaging with citizens was convening the Citizens’ Town Hall on the 2024 Appropriation Bill. This event

provided a platform for direct dialogue between lawmakers and the public,

enabling legislators to understand the citizens’ priorities better and reflect

them in the budget. This initiative also highlights the broader challenge of

diminished public trust in government institutions in Nigeria and across Africa. We are gradually rebuilding confidence in the legislative process by facilitating such engagements.

“As we reflect on the successes of the FCDO’s PERL project, we must also acknowledge the invaluable lessons learned. Continuous capacity building, inclusive stakeholder engagement, and strategic partnerships are critical to maintaining our progress in the National Assembly. While the PERL project may have been concluded, the knowledge and experience gained will serve as a foundation for future achievements. The House of Representatives is committed to institutionalising and sustaining these gains”, he said.

Speaker Abbas also commended the efforts of the numerous development partners towards deepening democratic practice in Nigeria.