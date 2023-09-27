Reps to Dissolve All Ad-hoc C’ttees by 3rd Oct

.commentsds members for active role

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday announced it plans to dissolve all the Ad-hoc Commitees it’ has constituted by the 3rd of October 2023.

The Speaker, House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who stated this in his remarks while welcoming members back from two months break also urged all the chairmen of such committees to make prepare and make their reports available on or before 3rd October.

The speaker explained further: “All Ad-hoc Committees shall cease to exist on October 3, 2023. However, in an event that any Ad-hoc Committee(s) is unable to conclude its assignment on this date, such tasks shall be yielded to the relevant Standing Committees”.

He further informed that the purpose for setting up those Ad-hoc committees were to address matters of national importance adding that they were all inuagurated before the constitution of the standing committees. While commending members for their steadfastness and contributions, the speaker revealed that lawmakers at the Ad-hoc Committees had worked all through the recess in their different areas of mandate adding that they have made tremendous progress in the various tasks assigned to them. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to sincerely thank Members of these committees for the sacrifice, diligence, commitment and dedication that they brought to these important assignments. I am aware that most of the Ad-hoc Committees are yet to conclude their Reports”.

Consequently, the speaker also observed that since inauguration in June 2023,the 10th House of Assembly under his leadership has been properly position to focus on the yearning of Nigerians hence the setting up of a Legislative Agenda Committee under the able leadership of the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere.

He, however explained that those committees were set up because of the belief on 10th Assembly as an agenda setting for parliament is a significant institutional framework available to shape policy outcomes that will benefit the vast majority of citizens.

While commending members of the Ad-hoc committees for their contributions, the speaker disclosed that they had to convened a Stakeholders Forum which enabled Nigerians to make substantial input into the Agenda.

“This people’s driven approach is central to and reflects our belief that Citizens’ Engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy. It is also the product of the “Open NASS” initiative which places high premium on regular, meaningful and productive engagement with the citizens”.