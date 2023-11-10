Reps to ATCON Executives: Ensure consistent CRS in Host Communities

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications on Friday asked the executive committee of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria ATCON to ensure that telecommunications service providers undertake some Corporate Social Responsibility roles in their host communities.

Chairman of the House Committee Rt Hon. Peter Akpatson made the request in a remark during a courtesy visit by the ATCON Executives and members to the House Committee in the National Assembly Abuja.

He said that some telecommunications service providers operating in the country are doing their best to undertake corporate social responsibility roles in their host communities but there are still concerns that many other operators are not doing enough in that regard.

He further stated that the legislature will work collaboratively with the executive arm of government and investors in the telecommunications sector to find amicable solution to some of the major challenges in the operating environment

He also said that the House Committee will set up a committee comprising of both the members of the House and the operators in the industry to ensure that issues of security, investment in critical infrastructure and enabling legislations are properly addressed.

The other key he also identified and are to be tackled by the committee include access to funds, local content enabling legislation, frequency of drop calls and high tariff charges among others.

Also in his contribution, the House Spokesman Hon Akin Rotimi Jnr said that in order to improve their services, telecommunications masts, and other infrastructures for communication should be equitably distributed in rural communities by the services providers.

Earlier in an address, the National President of the association Mr Tony Emoekpere said that the operators in the telecommunications sector are facing so many challenges due to the harsh operating environment.

He stated that except there is concessionary funding of the sector from key stakeholders, they cannot operate in full capacity and added that if they take the telecom services to the rural areas, the nation’s economy would be more productive.

He further said that in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, broadband penetration had recorded 70%, adding that data usage is due to phone workings and explained that the issue of drop call is due to low service or network.

