Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Telecommunications service provider, MTN in providing the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee PAC with requested information as part of the ongoing investigation into revenue leakages and losses by government, was yesterday mandated to furnish the committee with documentary evidence that the inspectorate team form the federal ministry if industries actually inspected its asserts, a precondition for the issuance of a certificate of acceptance that enabled the company enjoy the over N2 trillion waivers and pioneer status granted it by the FRIS.

The service provider is required to furnish the committee with documentary evidences, including names, numbers and the dates such assets were inspected and at which locations.

Committee chairman, Hib Oluwole Oke at the resumed Hearing aimed primarily at curbing tax evasion leading to revenue loss by government also demanded from MTN evidences of foreign component waivers enjoyed by it since it commenced operations in Nigeria in 2001.

Such evidences according to Oke must show the actual values and not the percentage value as contained in the service provider’s presentation to the committee.

Oke pointed out that while MTN is not the main target of the investigation, information received from it by the committee would allow it assess the effectiveness of MDAs such as the Ministry of Industries and the FIRS in this instance, in their regulatory functions in tightening the noose on government purse.

“Parliament is not investigating MTN, as government does not allocate funds to that corporate body. Rather, parliament through the committee is exercising it’s constitutional power to extract information from it, as it can do to others, in the interest of the well-being of Nigerians and the country, taking into account the aqute revenue loss by government and its need to go aborrowing” Oke said.

The committee chairman noted that MTN’s replies to their demands may reveal that rather than carryout the mandatory inspection on the company’s assets, the ministry of industries officials may just sit in their offices, write a favourable report to facilitate the certificate of acceptance so as to make the FIRS issue the waivers.

“This committee will ensure that no individual, group or corporate body take undue advantage of government fiscal policies of attracting direct foreign investment into the country and it will further make sure that the FIRS collects all duty waivers obtained illegally or wrongfully. We will ensure that every such kobo is retrieved and returned to government coffers” the PAC chairman added.

He therefore rulled that MTN should in its usual cooperative attitude to the Nigerian government, that provided it massive market within which to operate, provide the committee will all information required from it.