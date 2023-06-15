Reps task FG on palliatives to cushion effects of subsidy removal

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to introduce palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Sani Madaki (NNPP-Kano) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Madaki expressed concern over the sudden fuel subsidy removal which had left millions of Nigerians terrified and causing untold hardship to them.

He said Nigerians were struggling to meet up with not only the high cost of petrol but also the consequential increase in the prices of food stuff.

He said in response to the resulting financial strain of the subsidy removal on public workers, some proactive State governors had introduced temporary measures to address the situation.

Madaki said that this was by reducing working days from five to three days, pending when other palliatives can be provided.

“The house is aware of a presidential directive to put palliative measures in place to ameliorate the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians. But the federal government is yet to implement the palliative.

“The House is worried that since the removal of the subsidy, several protests have been recorded as citizens accused the government of being insensitive to their plight,” he said.

The House thereafter mandated the Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, when constituted to ensure compliance and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.