Reps Special Ad-hoc Committee on rationalisation of Govt Agencies to hold Public Hearing on restructuring of MDAs

The House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on Restructuring of Government Agencies and Commissions has announced plans to hold a one-day public hearing on the review of the Steve Oronsanye Report and other white papers on the restructuring of federal government agencies.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka disclosed this at a press conference organized by the House Ad-hoc Committee on on Tuesday in Abuja

He said that the House had constituted the Committee to address the pressing need to review the Oronsanye Report and all other white papers on the restructuring of federal government agencies, parastatals and commissions.

He further stated that 1310 Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs had been penciled down for rationalization by the committee based on the Oronsanye Report which was published in 2012.

The report he said highlighted various recommendations aimed at rationalizing and optimizing the operations of government agencies to enhance efficiency and cost effectiveness.

According to him, through this review process, the committee aims to identify redundancies, duplications, inefficiencies and areas of improvement within the federal government agencies and commissions.

The legislative process of review he informed is to streamline the operations, eliminate duplication of functions, enhance service delivery and optimize resources allocation.

The Special House Ad-hoc Committee is committed to fostering a more efficient, effective and responsive government that meets the needs of the Nigerian people.

Moreover, the House panel has invited all the critical stakeholders to a one day public hearing on Wednesday July 10,2024 to ensure stakeholders participation on this review process.

The hearing holding at Hall 0.28 New Building House Wing invites memoranda from all the invited stakeholders to the Clerk of the Committee in Room HB40A White House House of Representatives Abuja.

