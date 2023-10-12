Reps screen 2 ex-senators, former spokesman,13 nominees as NDDC board

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday screened to confirm two former senators Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa and Sen.Ibrahim Gobir and the former spokesman of the House Hon Abudulrazak Namdas and 13 other nominees as members of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

The excercise is coming on the heels of decision by the Senate to observe its tradition of asking of asking the 16 nominees to the NDDC Board appointed by President Bola Tinubu to take a bow and go.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suen said the screening and confirmation of the nominees was in line with the provisions of Sec 2 (2) of the NDDC Act.

She noted that on Wednesday October 4, 2023, the nominees appeared before the Senate where they were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers at the Committee of the whole.

The NDDC Act 2000 cited by the lawmaker from Delta State expressly provides that ‘the Chairman and other members of the Board of the NDDC shall be appointed by the President, Commander of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives’.

The nominees as sent in a correspondence to the National Assembly from the Presidency are as follows: Mr. Chiedu Ebie Chairman, Delta, Dr.Samuel Ogbuku MD/CEO, Bayelsa, Mr.Boma lyaye ED Finance and Admin, Rivers, Mr. Victor Antai ED Project Akwa-lbom, Ifedayo Abegunde ED Corporate Services Ondo, Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative Bayelsa, Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono , State

Representative Akwa-lbom. Others are Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya State Representative Delta, Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative Rivers,

Hon. Patrick Aisowieren State Representative Edo, Mr. Kyrian C. Uchegbu State Representative, Imo, Hon. Otito Thompson Atikase State Representative, Ondo, Chief Dimgba Eruba, State Representative, Abia, Rt.Hon. Orok O. Duke JP State Representative Cross River, Hon. Nick Wende State Representative, North Central,

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak State Representative North East and Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir State Representative North West.

The House Committee after adoption of a motion moved by the Deputy Minority Whip Hon Ali Isa JC said that as former lawmakers who were thoroughly screened by the electorates before their elections into the National Assembly, they will be good ambassadors of the parliament in NDDC.

