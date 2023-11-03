Reps reject Tinubu’s Yacht request as NASS passes N2.17trn supplementary budget, raises Student loan to N10bn.

Adekunle Adesuji and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected the N5.095 billion budgetary allocation of the Presidential Yacht moving the proposed sum to student loan thereby increasing allocation for student loan to 10bn as against 5. 5bn

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Hon.Abubakar Bichi disclosed this on Thursday while addressing newsmen after presenting the report of the Committee at the House plenary.

He said the need became necessary following low budgetary allocation for students .

The Committee also increased budgetary allocation of ministry of Defence from 476bn to 546bn following security concerns

Bichi also disclosed that the minimum wage for workers was considered and approved for onward transmission to the executive while promising proper legislative oversight to ensure 100 percent implementation

The sum of N100bn was retained for FCT as requested by the minister of FCT Mr Nyesom Wike

To this end the House presided by the Speaker Hon.Tajudeen Abbas passed the sum of 2.177 trillion as the 2023 supplementary budget into law.

Meanwhile, the Senate and the House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed the N2.17trn 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill after third reading.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the harmonised sittings of the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill as submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

Olamilekan had presented the committee’s report, which was adopted and debated before the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put it to voice vote and senators across party lines voted in favour.

In his presentation, Olamilekan recommended that N18 billion (18,000,000,000) be approved for Statutory Transfers, N1.3 trillion (N1,033,471,162,373) be approved for Recurrent (Non-Debt) expenditure and N1.1 trillion (N1,125,320,123,660) be approved for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending.

Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government that will benefit from the supplementary budget are, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ministry of Defense, Police Formations and Command and Office of the National Security Adviser

Others are, Department of State Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Housing and Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Recall that on Tuesday, October 31, the supplementary appropriation bill passed the first and second readings in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Also, The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/Aids, Malaria and Tuberculosis on Thursday assured that it will use effective legislative interventions to find cure for HIV/Aids, Malaria and Tuberculosis ravaging many citizens of the country.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Amobi Ogar gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the House Committee at the National Assembly.

Ogar in his remarks said that after their selection as members of the House Committee of the 10th National Assembly, they will work to find cure for these ailments and added that ‘they will not regret membership of the committee.

He further stated that the House Committee is saddled with the responsibility to formulate legislative measures for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, coordinating and harmonizing activities of government and non -governmental agencies on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria generally to ensure effectiveness of the efforts at HIV/AIDS and Malaria control, remedy and cure for Aids patients.

Other activities of the House Committee he said include oversight of all agencies under the committee and annual budget estimates among other responsibilities pursuant to Standing Order 20 Rule 52 of the House of Representatives, 10th edition.

He said:”Following my appointment as the substantive Chairman of the Committee by Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in the 10th National Assembly, I have done extensive research in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“I have also had interface and interactive meetings with key stakeholders within our purview and I must say to you all, there is work to be done.

“My vision is to adopt a holistic approach towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in our country.

“We are going to devise new mechanism and approach in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control in our Country with a view to making a difference and avoid the failures of the past. We must seek new collaborations and partnerships in order to enhance and reinvigorate the fight against these diseases.

“Our oversight on NACA, the core agency of the Committee must be strategic and robust to ensure they brace up to their responsibilities”.

The Labour Party lawmaker said that he is concerned by the havoc malaria is wrecking on our populace and the members of the House Committee are going to push and advocate that malaria drugs be subsidized if not made free at all Government Health Centers.

According to the Abia-born lawmaker, it is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by malaria yet access to drugs are not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

He also hinted that his vision is to see a Nigeria where malaria drugs will be given to our people free or subsidized.

He added that with the alarming rate of malaria infections in our country, declaring an emergency on the disease will not be out of place.

The House engine room he said will also address the proliferation of fake and sub-standard malaria drugs in our country with a view to identifying the sources and imposing penalties on them.

He urged his colleagues to brace up as they must put in the shift to ensure we leave the committee better than they met it.

He assured members of the committee of an all inclusive administration while he solicited their maximum cooperation and support to ensure they attain and surpass the goals and objectives.

However, the House of Representatives yesterday said it will monitor and ensure a proper utilisation of funds from international partners and other donor agencies for the development of science and technology in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit”

Giving details of the committee’s work Bagos said “We will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, agencies under the ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora. These sessions will help us identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance our oversight functions.

“Through oversight visits, we will ascertain compliance and implementation levels of the 2023 Appropriation Act, ensuring prudent utilization of resources allocated to the ministry and its agencies”

“We will engage MDAs under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology in discussions about policies, programs, and budgets needed to boost the STI sector. Proper funding from budgetary allocations will be our focus.

“A study tour will be organized to learn from the legislative committees on STI in select nations, aimed at enhancing our knowledge and apply international best practices in maximising Nigeria’s STI potentials.

“We will host a retreat bringing together major stakeholders in STIs to synergise on tapping the vast STI potentials for economic diversification and national development.

“Initiatives will be developed to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development.

“Visits to science and technical secondary and tertiary institutions will be conducted to encourage innovation, identify areas of special needs, and facilitate legislative interventions”