Reps rattle IPMAN over fuel price hike, say many Nigerians are becoming poorer.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Price increase on Tuesday queried the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN on the imperatives for a quick adjustment of the current price of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee Hon.Babajimi Benson at an investigative hearing said that that House is worried over the astronomical increase in the price of petroleum products after the removal of fuel subsidy adding that Nigerians are becoming poorer.

He said that the House on July 19, 2023 at plenary set up the Ad-hoc Committee to interface with relevant stakeholders in the sector to find workable solution to the crisis in the oil sector of the nation’s economy.

He pointed out that any increase in the price of oil product will always result in increase in the prices of goods and services adding that the investigation is to ascertain the rationale for the increase in price of fuel from. N537 to N617.

He informed at the parley that the invited stakeholders comprises of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC.

At the event the National President of IPMAN Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo said that there is need for federal government to approve funds for the commencement of conversion of vehicles from fuel to Compressed Natural Gas CNG in Nigeria

He further said that there is the need to reintroduce the Petroleum Equalization Fund scrapped by the Muhammad Buhari administration to cushion the effect of the increase in price of feul from the depots to remote part of the nation’s.

He also told the Ad-hoc Committee that a whooping N250 bn is the current debt profile of the federal government on its members in the scrapped Petroleum Equalization Fund and appealed to the House to help them recover the funds.

On the removal of fuel subsidy by the government, he said that it is a necessary move to checkmate the entrenched interest in the oil sector adding that it would ‘ve been better to cushion the effects of the removal with palliatives, agricultural inputs and access to credit facilities.

Also in an intervention, Managing Director of Data Analytics Ltd Mr Brain Amonu said that the reason why gas is being flared in the country is because there is no domestic market for its usage

He also said that there is need to move the nation’s economy away from fossil fuel to other energy sources adding that natural gas would reduce emission from fuel to as low as 20%.

He also canvassed the imperatives for energy transition from fuel to natural gas noting that there are over 3000 Compressed Gas Stations in India as a nation.

The Committee Chairman Hon Benson while assuring of a cordial interface with all the relevant stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the issue under probe urged all the invited stakeholders to be open on the issue for a quick resolution.