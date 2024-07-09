Reps raises alarm over high electricity costs in teaching hospitals, medical centres, universities

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed worries over the high electricity costs In teaching hospitals, medical centres and universities.

The House raised the concern on the impact of the recent electricity tariff hike, which has resulted in unaffordable electricity bills for these institutions.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled “The Need For the Federal Government to Devise Meana To Support Teaching Hospitals Medical Centres And Universities with mini Solar Grids And Other Alternative Power Sources to Prevent Loss Of Lives And Disruptions in their Services” moved by the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam.

According to the lawmaker, the House noted that on April 3rd, 2024, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) commenced the implementation of new electricity tariff for Band A customers and raised the tariff from N68 per kilowatt-hour to N225/kWh. The hike represented a 240 per cent increase.

He also recalled that the House called on the NERC to suspend forthwith, the implementation of the new electricity tariff nationwide but the commission only made a downward review of the tariff from 225/kWh to 206.8/kWh.

Furthermore, he noted that this downward review still represented over 202% increment in the electricity tariff;

Alas that on July 3rd, 2024, some of the Discos announced a further increase in the Band A tariff from 206.8/kWh to 209.5/kWh which now represents over 207% increment

Also observed that teaching hospitals, medical centres, and universities are all in Band A due to the peculiar need to constantly power medical equipment, and undertake procedures, among others that may be required to keep patients alive and deliver critical services;

Further worried that this increment is huge and unaffordable by these tertiary health institutions in Nigeria, hence the need to provide an affordable and sustainable alternative;

According to the investigation by the Leadership Newspaper, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) pays N75 million monthly, which translates to N2.5 million per day. Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (operated by Bayero University, Kano) pays N119 million per month (approximately N4 million daily). ATBUTH pays N50 million monthly (N1.66 million each day). JUTH pays N31 million or N1.03 million daily, and UNTH parts with N50 million monthly, or N1.66 million daily;

Further worried that the case of UCH, Ibadan, is more pathetic, Even before the new tariff regime, it was indebted to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to the tune of N495 million and had its power disconnected;

Also worried that very recently, the Secretary to the committee of Vice Chancellors of the Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, warned that if the Federal Government refuses to act on the challenges posed by the new electricity tariff, the federal universities might collapse soon as high overhead cost will cripple their operations;

It would be recalled that on Thursday 4th day of July, 2024, the University of Benin shut down academic activities indefinitely over a prolonged protest by students occasioned by the school’s inability to supply electricity;

Again on Friday 5th of July 2024, the medical students of the University of Lagos protested and lamented how the new tariff has impacted the supply of water and electricity in their hostels;

“Aware that by the virtue of Section 17(3)(d) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are adequate medical and health facilities for all persons;

“Further aware that by Section 16(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring that the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common goods;

“Further worried that if urgent measures are not put in place to remove the burden of the new electricity tariff on Teaching Hospitals, Medical Centres, and Universities in Nigeria, the entire health and education sectors may collapse; thus endangering the lives of our citizens;

“Aware that a mini-solar grid is a cleaner and affordable trending global alternative to regular hydroelectric supply. Mini-solar grids are small-scale electricity generators and energy storage systems interconnected to supply a localized group of customers independently from the national grid;

“Further aware that this innovative and sustainable energy solution is not unique, as some hospitals such as Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, California, and Centra State Medical Center in Highland, Florida among others, power their hospitals with mini solar grids”.

The lawmker has stated that he is also aware that in 2023, the Rural Electrification Agency deployed 103 mini-grids across Nigeria under a performance Based Grant (PBG), a subcomponent of the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) funded by the World Bank.

He had argued that if the Federal Government introduces mini solar grids across the Teaching Hospitals, Medical Centres, and Universities in Nigeria, it will serve as a safety net for these institutions who are currently struggling to survive due to hike in the electricity bills” the motion reads.

In his contribution,Hon Abdulhakeem Kamilu Ado representing Wudil and Garko Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of New Nigeria Peoplea Party (NNPP) seconded the motion

The House therafter resolved to urge the Federal Government to urgently devise means to support teaching hospitals, medical centres, and universities with mini solar grids in view of huge and unaffordable electricity bills occasioned by the new electricity tariff.

It also mandated the Committees on Health Institutions, Rural Electricity Agency, and Power to ensure compliance.