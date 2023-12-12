Reps Petroleum C’ttee canvasses continuous review of PIA to meet global, local needs in oil and gas sector

. pledges legislations to address environmental issues.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has stressed the need for and assures the public of the continuous scrutiny and refinement of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

This, he said, is to ensure it is attuned to the evolving dynamics of the global energy landscape and the specificities of the Nigerian context.

He made the call at the Committee ‘s inuagural meeting on Tuesday, saying that the committee is charged with a mandate of utmost significance which is to meticulously review and amend the Act, ensuring it is robust, forward-looking, and reflective of best practices.

The All Progressives Congress APC lawmaker said the true measure of legislation is not in its passage but in its execution and adaptability.

“The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act by the 9th Assembly was a watershed moment, signaling a new dawn of reform intended to revitalize an industry that is the lifeblood of our economy,” the lawmaker said.

He called for the collaboration of all stakeholders within the industry to drive the development of the sector.

“As we embark on this journey, I am buoyed by the knowledge of your expertise, your passion for service, and your dedication to our nation’s welfare. The challenges before us are indeed formidable, but they are not insurmountable. With a shared vision and a synergy of efforts, we can and will institute transformative changes that will resonate through the industry and across the fabric of our society.

“Let us march forward with determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we are poised to redefine the narrative of our petroleum sector and chart a course towards a future replete with prosperity, stability, and opportunity for all Nigerians,” he said.

He said the inauguration was not just a formality but the embodiment of the collective resolve to steer the nation’s petroleum sector towards unprecedented heights.

“I am particularly grateful for the spirit of partnership that has been cultivated between myself and our esteemed Deputy Chairman, Hon. Oluwaseun Sesi Whingan. Our extensive dialogues have not only deepened our insights into the oil and gas sector’s current state but have also helped us chart a strategic course through its complex waters, addressing key issues such as security, production efficiency, exploration frontiers, and sustainable industry growth.

“In recognizing the interdependent nature of our work, we have proactively engaged with the leadership and administrative officers of our allied committees, those focusing on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Petroleum Resources (Midstream), and Gas.

“This strategic collaboration is the cornerstone upon which we will build a cohesive and comprehensive approach to the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the oil and gas sectors.

“Thank you for your commitment to this noble cause. It is now time to roll up our sleeves and get down to the business at hand. Let’s make history, together,” he said.

.Committee pledges legislations to address environmental issues.

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has reasuredbof it’s willingness and commitment to address environmental degradation through legislation and policy review.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Hon Julius Pondi made the pledge at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said that the environment had been subjected to very unkind conditions and that constituents are suffering the consequences.

According to the chairman of the committee, we need immediate transformational changes in every sector to ensure a change.

“Flood, pollution, erosion, deforestation, and all kinds of disaster is on the increase as the years go by and this calls for urgent steps to be taken to forestall further degradation.

“Globally, countries are making frantic efforts to salvage and remedy what is left in their environment and I am glad to say that Nigeria is following suit.

“On our part as a Committee, we shall be looking into laws that need to be amended and policies that have outstayed their relevance and see how we can bring about positive changes and solution to the challenges staring at us.

“What we are going through is not peculiar to us but a global problem which requires all hands to be on deck to achieve results.

“We are privileged to be part of finding solution to these challenges and giving our constituents and the nation at large hope of a better tomorrow and we will do all we can to achieve results,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the assignment of the committee is an enormous work that requires team approach.

He said that all members of the committee are stakeholders in the sector must put in the best effort to the work at hand.

Pondi pledged that the committee shall discharge its mandate with all sense of responsibility, guided by the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly.