Reps Mull Special Intervention Funds for NSCDC, NCS

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Committee on oil Theft/Losses has recommended a special intervention fund for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC, and the Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, to enable them perform optimally.

The Committee Chairman Hon Alhasan Ado Doguwa, said this on Tuesday during a special session/hearing

on the Utilization of Special Intervention Funds to Combat Crude Oil Theft across the country.

Doguwa expressed displeasure over lack of support for the NSCDC to carry out it constitutional mandate.

It would be recalled that the Special Committee on Oil Theft/Losses was inaugurated on 30th Oct 2023 by the Speaker, Hon Tajudden Abbas pursuant to section 62 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Doguwa said the NSCDC had a crucial role of protecting the country’s critical assets and infrastructures across Nigeria.

The Chairman promised to make sure that the NSCDC is fully carried along in the war against Oil Theft and losses in Nigeria.

He called on the security agencies present during the meeting to speak up and share their challenges inorder for the Committee to make informed decisions that will help the country.

“We commend the the Federal Government efforts in the protection of the oil and gas pipelines, flow stations, export terminals among others and the procurement, deployment of technologies in a bid to stem the monumental theft and losses of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources,” he said.

The Commandant General, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC who was represented by Deputy Commandant General, Philip Ayuba informed that the core mandate of the Corps is to protect critical national asset and infrastructure across the Country.

The Commandant General further informed that the corps has not been able to access the special intervention fund from any agencies to fully carry out its mandates.

He complained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited had not allowed them to operate effectively as well as deliver on their mandates.

He alleged that his establishment has been sidelined from contributing to fulfill their core mandate in the country.

He expressed displeasure over NNPCL attitude over their personnel across the country.

He said the NNPCL, the Central Bank of Nigeria, including the Office of the Accountant General of the federation have refused to incorporate them in the special intervention fund in the country.

The Comptroller Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, who was represented at the event by Oloyede Adekunle, Assistant Comptroller Custom, ACC, said they have not been receiving assistance from any establishment to carry out their assignment.