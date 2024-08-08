Reps mull establishment of National Polytechnical Commission

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The 10th House of Representatives is considering a strong legal framework that ‘ll not only address challenges in Politechnics education in Nigeria but will also create an up-to-date enabling skills acquisitions institutions across Nigeria.

Speaking while opening a public hearing on three bills at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday, the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas informed that the establishment of the National Polytechnic Commission as well as the creation of the Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurship Institute in Okota/Oshodi, Lagos State and the Federal Vocational and Skills Acquisition College in Yankaba, Kano State will help to revamp lost glory of education in the country.

The speaker who was represented by Hon. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi during the public hearing further stated that: “these initiatives are not merely legislative proposals but confirm determination and commitment to our nation’s future where education will serves as a cornerstone for economic growth, social mobility as well as that of national development”.

He equally expressed optimism that the public hearing on the three significant Bills will help to calvanize ideas and suggestions that will assist the Paliament in making humans oriented laws.

He maintained that the three Bill’s when ventually pass into law have the potential to transform Nigeria’s educational landscape positively for all cititizenry.

He further reiterated that the establishment of the above mentioned institutions in the sellected places will not only ensure quality education in science, skills, arts, technical and vocational training but will also make education accessible to all Nigerians.

“Today’s hearing aligns seamlessly with our legislative agenda aimed at enhancing the educational framework within Nigeria. We recognize that in an increasingly competitive global environment, it is imperative that we equip our youth with relevant skills and knowledge”.

The speaker further stated that the proposed agency and institutions will serve as beacons of excellence, providing qualitative education that will meet international standards while being tailored to meet local needs of Nigerians.

He recalled several moves by previous governments to ensure an increasing recognition of the critical role that technical and vocational education plays in national development

While emphasising the important of Skill and vocational education in Nigeria, the speaker stressed:” It no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to merely impart theoretical knowledge; we must also equip our youth with practicai skiils that will enable them to thrive in an ever-evolving jod market”.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Hon Faude Kayode Laguda while welcoming stakeholders into the event informed that the Bill for an Act to Establish National Polytechnics Commission to supervise, regulate and coordinate polytechnics education in Nigeria; and for related matters (HB.673) is sponsored by Hon. idu Igeriway.

He expressed happiness over numbers of stakeholders presence at the public hearing maintaining that a Bill for an Act to Establish Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurship Institute, Okota/Oshodi, Lagos state, to provide qualitative education in vocational and entrepreneurship; and for related matters (HB.226) is sponsored by Hon. Joy-Okey Onuakalusi.

He therefore urged all participants and stakeholders in particular to approach the hearing with an Open mind and willingness to learn.

The lawmaker also emphasized the need for positive comments and suggestions stressing that sharing of such noble ideas will show strong commitment to finding Solutions to Nigeria’s educational challenges.