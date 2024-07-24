Reps Minority Caucus urges dialogue with planned protesters

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives in the National Assembly has called on the Federal Government to dialogue with planned protesters with a bid to address their concerns.

This was part of the Caucus’ resolution at the end of session dinner held in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the dinner, Chairman of the Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda, however discouraged the planned protest especially against the background of insecurity in parts of the country.

“We also appeal to the government to dialogue with the protesters and also look at some of the messages they are raising, the critical areas that need government intervention. Government should intervene and ensure that issues are resolved amicably.

“We are not going to encourage any protesters because in the past we have observed in most cases that even peaceful protests have been overtaken by hoodlums and with the insecurity situation in some parts of the country, you may not have the control of the gathering of people. So some unscrupulous people may use the opportunity to create chaos.

“So we are discouraging any protest but we appeal to government to dialogue and also look at critical areas that are necessary and address them amicably,” he said..

He called on the government to adopt the carrot and stick method in addressing the problem of insecurity in the country.

“We acknowledge and observe the insecurity situation in the country and we call on the government to use carrot and stick by ensuring that let the result be seen. Let all the security chiefs do what is right to ensure that Nigerians are protected,” he said.

The Caucus also called on the government to create means to ensure citizens are self reliant in a bid to tackle the economic downturn in the country.

“We also acknowledge in our discussion that there is hunger in the land and we appeal to the government not only to be giving palliatives but to create ways and means whereby people can be self-reliant,” he said.

He said the dinner was organised to thank all the members for their support.

“Basically the main purpose of our gathering yesterday was just end of year dinner. We feel it is important to organise a dinner and thank all our members for giving us the necessary support, all the minority parties in the House,” he said.

