Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise Hon.Joseph Leke Abejide on Tuesday disagreed with the position of the Federal Ministry of Finance that the role of the Nigeria Customs Service NCS on revenue generation is a distraction to its functions statutorily.

Speaking at a Public Hearing organised by the House Committee on Customs and Excise on A Bill seeking an Amendment to the Customs and Excise (Establishment) Act, 2004 the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance Mr Aliyu Ahmed said that the role of the Nigeria Customs Service NCS in revenue collection is a distraction.

The hearing is tiled ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004 and Enact the Nigeria Customs Service (Establishment ) Bill 2021 And For Related Matters’

In his memoranda and oral presentation, the top government official said that the Bill under consideration seeks to create an autonomous Custom as an agency pf government adding that it is not in line with international best practices.

He also said that the creation of an autonomous Customs Service is in abeyance with the relevant financial regulations by the federal government.

The Ministry of Finance he said totally opposes the collection of revenue by the Nigeria Customs Service NCS because the major role of the Customs anywhere in the world is trade facilitation.

He said: “Given the peculiarity of our political economy, the granting of autonomy to the Nigeria Customs Service NCS ‘ll impede on the powers pf the nation’s finance authorities”.

He also faulted the composition of the Board of the agency under the new law saying that Ministers of Aviation and other government officials need not be included into it.