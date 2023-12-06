Reps C’ttee Vows to Approve Only Career Officers As CG of Customs

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise on Wednesday vowed that it won’t allow any person except career Customs officers to be appointed to the position of Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs in pursuit of excellence in the Nigeria Customs Service NCS

The House Commitee further maintained that such stance is in harmony with the current Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) which repealed the 63-year-old Customs law.

The Chairman of the House Commitee, Hon Joseph Abejide stated this while inaugurating his committee at the Natiomal Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The lawmaker also described the passage and signing of the Customs and Excise Management Act as a major milestone in the efforts to streamline customs procedures, enhance trade facilitation, improve revenue generation, and economic growth.

Hon Abejide informed that the new Act also introduces a robust e-commerce system, aligning the NCS with global digital trends and promoting rapid revenue generation and ease of doing business while assuring that the committee will scrutinize the NCS’s revenue collection and remittance processes to ensure that all customs duties and levies are promptly accounted for and remitted into the Federation Account.

“The Committee will meticulously review the NCS’s annual budget proposals to ensure they align with the government’s comprehensive economic and fiscal policies.

“Instead of the previously imposed 7% surcharge on duty payable, the Act now mandates a 4% Free on Board (FOB) charge. This change ensures that waivers granted do not adversely impact the revenue collection targets of the NCS, leading to a projected threefold increase in income compared to the current levels.

“The Committee will assume oversight of the NCS’s enforcement of regulations in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) to verify compliance with legal requirements and their contribution to economic growth.

“In collaboration with the NCS Excise Department, the Committee will strive to ensure automation of production lines from raw material intake to final product output, to block leakages and eradicate corruption.

“The 10th Assembly has the rigorous task of ensuring that the new Act is implemented effectively and that its full benefits are realized and will closely monitor the NCS’s performance and provide the necessary support to ensure that it operates by the highest international standards.

“The committee will work closely to monitor the progress of the Nigerian Customs in implementing the Act, ensuring that it adheres to the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

“This is achieved by enabling a career officer, at least at the rank of Assistant Comptroller General as the Comptroller-General of Customs to be appointed by the President of Nigeria. This stands in contrast to the previous Act, which lacked clarity on leadership, resulting in such appointments from the civilian and military backgrounds in the past.

“The Customs and Excise plays a pivotal role in ensuring the effective and efficient operation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), a critical institution that safeguards our nation’s borders and generates substantial revenue for our economy.

“As we embark on this new chapter, i want to assure you that the Committee on Customs and Excise will be steadfast in its pursuit of excellence. We will work tirelessly to enhance trade facilitation policies, modernize customs procedures, and foster a conducive environment for economic growth and development.