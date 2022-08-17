Reps C’ttee summons Sahara Energy MD over subsidy probe

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Subsidy Regime in Nigeria investigating payments made from 2017-2021 at the resumed hearing yesterday summoned the Managing Director on Sahara Energy limited to appear before it unfailingly on September 7, 2022.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Sahara Energy Limited were billed to appear before it today as they were summoned by the Committee over failure to appear last week Tuesday when they were invited.

Although, the Committee which re- convened at 11am waited in vain for two hours, neither the Minister nor Sahara Energy Limited made appearance nor sent communications to the Committee.

Addressing the press, the Chairman of the House Special Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Ibrahim AlMustapha Aliyu, decried the lack of respect by government agencies and private companies to the parliament.

He said:”The investigative hearing continued today and we were supposed to have in appearance Sahara Energy Limited. On Tuesday 9 of August Sahara Energy appeared before the Committee and they were issues raised concerning their legal status that have to do with their company profile and it was resolved by this committee that Sahara Energy should appear today 16th August to give more clarification on their legal status and other issues as resolved by this committee. As you can see up till this time Sahara Energy could not avail themselves. We regard this as a total disregard to the constitutional provisions and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a deliberate attempt to subvert the work of this committee by Sahara Energy. We could not receive any communication from them informing this committee of their non appearance today. In line with this and the express mandate given to this committee by the provision of Section 88 and 89 of the constitution of Nigeria as amended, this committee hereby summons Sahara Energy to appear before it on 7th September 2022 unfailingly with all the issues they were mandated to provide before the Committee.”

Also expected to appear before the Committee tomorrow is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Again on Thursday, Hyde Energy and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Ministry of Finance have been asked to appear before the Committee.