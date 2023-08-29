Champion Newspapers Limited
Reps C’ttee set to publicize govt agencies that flouted Federal Character Act in recruitment

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in ministries departments and agencies and mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS on Monday said it is ready to publicize the federal government agencies that defaulted in their recruitment process by failing to abide by the provisions of the federal character Act 1996.

 

Chairman of the House probe panel Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi gave the hint to journalists during the ongoing investigative hearing on the matter at the National Assembly where he stated  that many of the invited agencies defaulted in their recruitment of staff from available records.

 

He also said that the Committee is set to name and publicize the federal government agencies that have defaulted in their staff recruitment in respect of number in the nominal roll of staff, state of origin and geo-political zones.

 

He also noted that whereas the Federal Character Commission Act is intended to address discrimination and underrepresentation many of these agencies had grossly flouted the provision of the1999 Constitution and the Act in their staff nominal roll from the documents submitted to it

 

 

Meanwhile, the House Committee had expressed displeasure over the penchant by heads of agencies to recruit staff from their states of origin and geo-political zones of the chief executive of the agencies against the provisions of the Nigerian laws.

 

At the hearing, the Committee had invited for questioning among others, the Chief Executive Officers CEOs of Nigeria Tourism Development Authority, Standard Organization of Nigeria and the Nigeria Press Council on their staff recruitments.

 

The Committee Chairman Hon Gagdi said that the committee would brief the press Tuesday August 29, 2023 on the number of agencies that refused to honour the invitation of the committee on the issue being investigated after they were property invited by the committee.

